 Omni Share Video for New Song “Plastic Pyramid” (Feat. Izzy Glaudini of Automatic) | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tuesday, January 9th, 2024  
Subscribe

Omni Share Video for New Song “Plastic Pyramid” (Feat. Izzy Glaudini of Automatic)

Souvenir Due Out February 16 via Sub Pop

Jan 09, 2024 By Mark Redfern Photography by Zach Pyles
Bookmark and Share


Atlanta’s Omni are releasing a new album, Souvenir, on February 16 via Sub Pop. Now they have shared another song from it, “Plastic Pyramid.” It features Izzy Glaudini of Automatic and was shared via an amusing infomercial-inspired music video. Watch it below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates.

The band collectively had this to say about the song in a press release: “‘Plastic Pyramid’ was one of the first songs written for Souvenir. It took a while to figure out what arrangement worked best. We tore it apart and pasted it back together again a number of times before settling on its current form. Our friend Izzy Glaudini of Automatic graciously agreed to sing on the track, making it the very first Omni duet. We hope you like it.”

The album also features “Exacto,” which the band shared last year.

Omni Tour Dates:

North America:

Sat. Feb. 24 - Atlanta, GA - The EARL
Tue. Feb. 27 - Richmond, VA - The Camel
Wed. Feb. 28 - Washington, DC - Songbryd
Thu. Feb. 29 - Philadelphia, PA - PhilaMOCA
Fri. Mar. 01 - Kingston, NY - Tubby’s
Sat. Mar. 02 - Queens, NY - TV Eye*
Mon. Mar. 04 - Boston, MA - The Rockwell*
Tue. Mar. 05 - Winooski, VT - Monkey House*
Wed. Mar. 06 - Montreal, QC - La Sala Rossa*
Thu. Mar. 07 - Toronto, ON - The Garrison*
Fri. Mar. 08 - Cleveland, OH - Happy Dog*
Sat. Mar. 09- Chicago, IL - Schuba’s*
Mon. Mar. 15 - New Orleans, LA - Siberia*

*This Is Lorelei

United Kingdom & Europe:

Wed. Apr. 10 - Brighton, UK - The Green Door Store
Thu. Apr. 11 - Bristol, UK - Strange Brew
Fri. Apr. 12 - Falmouth, UK - Cornish Bank
Sun. Apr. 14 - Dublin, IE - Workman’s Cellar
Mon. Apr. 15 - Glasgow, UK - Hug & Pint
Tue. Apr. 16 - Leeds, UK - Brudenell Social Club
Wed. Apr. 17 - Manchester, UK - Deaf Institute
Thu. Apr. 18 - Birmingham, UK - Hare & Hounds
Fri. Apr. 19 - Margate, UK - Where Else?
Sat. Apr. 20 - London, UK - Moth Club

Subscribe to Under the Radar’s print magazine.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #71

Apr 05, 2023 Issue #71 - Weyes Blood and Black Belt Eagle Scout

Most Recent