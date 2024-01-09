Omni Share Video for New Song “Plastic Pyramid” (Feat. Izzy Glaudini of Automatic)
Souvenir Due Out February 16 via Sub Pop
Jan 09, 2024
Photography by Zach Pyles
Atlanta’s Omni are releasing a new album, Souvenir, on February 16 via Sub Pop. Now they have shared another song from it, “Plastic Pyramid.” It features Izzy Glaudini of Automatic and was shared via an amusing infomercial-inspired music video. Watch it below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates.
The band collectively had this to say about the song in a press release: “‘Plastic Pyramid’ was one of the first songs written for Souvenir. It took a while to figure out what arrangement worked best. We tore it apart and pasted it back together again a number of times before settling on its current form. Our friend Izzy Glaudini of Automatic graciously agreed to sing on the track, making it the very first Omni duet. We hope you like it.”
The album also features “Exacto,” which the band shared last year.
Omni Tour Dates:
North America:
Sat. Feb. 24 - Atlanta, GA - The EARL
Tue. Feb. 27 - Richmond, VA - The Camel
Wed. Feb. 28 - Washington, DC - Songbryd
Thu. Feb. 29 - Philadelphia, PA - PhilaMOCA
Fri. Mar. 01 - Kingston, NY - Tubby’s
Sat. Mar. 02 - Queens, NY - TV Eye*
Mon. Mar. 04 - Boston, MA - The Rockwell*
Tue. Mar. 05 - Winooski, VT - Monkey House*
Wed. Mar. 06 - Montreal, QC - La Sala Rossa*
Thu. Mar. 07 - Toronto, ON - The Garrison*
Fri. Mar. 08 - Cleveland, OH - Happy Dog*
Sat. Mar. 09- Chicago, IL - Schuba’s*
Mon. Mar. 15 - New Orleans, LA - Siberia*
*This Is Lorelei
United Kingdom & Europe:
Wed. Apr. 10 - Brighton, UK - The Green Door Store
Thu. Apr. 11 - Bristol, UK - Strange Brew
Fri. Apr. 12 - Falmouth, UK - Cornish Bank
Sun. Apr. 14 - Dublin, IE - Workman’s Cellar
Mon. Apr. 15 - Glasgow, UK - Hug & Pint
Tue. Apr. 16 - Leeds, UK - Brudenell Social Club
Wed. Apr. 17 - Manchester, UK - Deaf Institute
Thu. Apr. 18 - Birmingham, UK - Hare & Hounds
Fri. Apr. 19 - Margate, UK - Where Else?
Sat. Apr. 20 - London, UK - Moth Club
