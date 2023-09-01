News

Oneohtrix Point Never Shares Video for New Song “A Barely Lit Path” Again Due Out September 29 via Warp

Photography by Andrew Strasser & Shawn Lovejoy / Joe Perri



Last week, Oneohtrix Point Never (aka Daniel Lopatin) announced a new album, Again, which is due out September 29 via Warp, but didn’t share any new music from it. Earlier this week, however, he shared its first single, “A Barely Lit Path,” via a music video. Freeka Tet directed the video, which is described as a “harrowing tale of a pair of anthropomorphized crash test dummies.” Lopatin and Tet came up with the video’s treatment together. Watch it below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork.

Oneohtrix Point Never’s previous album, Magic Oneohtrix Point Never, came out in 2020 via Warp. In a press release, Lopatin describes the new album as “a speculative autobiography.”

For the album’s cover artwork, Lopatin collaborated with Matias Falkbakken, who made an original sculpture for it, which was then photog﻿raphed by Vegard Kleven. Then the cover and packaging was designed by Memory, which is a newly formed collaboration between Lopatin and Online Ceramics (Elijah Funk and Alix Ross).

Again Tracklist:

01. Elseware

02. Again

03. World Outside

04. Krumville

05. Locrian Midwest

06. Plastic Antique

07. Gray Subviolet

08. The Body Trail

09. Nightmare Paint

10. Memories Of Music

11. On An Axis

12. Ubiquity Road

13. A Barely Lit Path

