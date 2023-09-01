 Oneohtrix Point Never Shares Video for New Song “A Barely Lit Path” | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Friday, September 1st, 2023  
Oneohtrix Point Never Shares Video for New Song “A Barely Lit Path”

Again Due Out September 29 via Warp

Sep 01, 2023 By Mark Redfern Photography by Andrew Strasser & Shawn Lovejoy / Joe Perri
Last week, Oneohtrix Point Never (aka Daniel Lopatin) announced a new album, Again, which is due out September 29 via Warp, but didn’t share any new music from it. Earlier this week, however, he shared its first single, “A Barely Lit Path,” via a music video. Freeka Tet directed the video, which is described as a “harrowing tale of a pair of anthropomorphized crash test dummies.” Lopatin and Tet came up with the video’s treatment together. Watch it below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork.

Oneohtrix Point Never’s previous album, Magic Oneohtrix Point Never, came out in 2020 via Warp. In a press release, Lopatin describes the new album as “a speculative autobiography.”

For the album’s cover artwork, Lopatin collaborated with Matias Falkbakken, who made an original sculpture for it, which was then photog﻿raphed by Vegard Kleven. Then the cover and packaging was designed by Memory, which is a newly formed collaboration between Lopatin and Online Ceramics (Elijah Funk and Alix Ross).

Again Tracklist:

01. Elseware
02. Again
03. World Outside
04. Krumville
05. Locrian Midwest
06. Plastic Antique
07. Gray Subviolet
08. The Body Trail
09. Nightmare Paint
10. Memories Of Music
11. On An Axis
12. Ubiquity Road
13. A Barely Lit Path

