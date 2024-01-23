 “Oppenheimer” and “Poor Things” Lead Oscars Nominations; Billie Eilish and Mark Ronson Nominated | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tuesday, January 23rd, 2024  
Cillian Murphy in “Oppenheimer” and Emma Stone in “Poor Things”

“Oppenheimer” and “Poor Things” Lead Oscars Nominations; Billie Eilish and Mark Ronson Nominated

96th Academy Awards Set for March 10

Jan 23, 2024 By Mark Redfern
The nominations for the 96th Academy Awards have just been announced in Los Angeles by actors Zazie Beetz and Jack Quaid. Oppenheimer led with a total of 13 nominations, including Best Picture, followed by Poor Things, with 11 nominations. Barbie garnered eight nominations, including for two of its songs: “I’m Just Ken” (music and lyric by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, sung by Ryan Gosling) and “What Was I Made For?” (music and lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell, sung by Eilish).

Notable snubs include Greta Gerwig not being nominated for Best Director for Barbie and star Margot Robbie not getting a Best Actress nomination. Also shut out of Best Actress was Past Lives star Greta Lee (and that’s film’s director Celine Song also didn’t get nominated).

Only one woman was nominated for Best Director, Justine Triet for Anatomy of a Fall, although that’s better than last year, when no women were nominated. It seems that the Academy need to expand the Best Director nominees to 10, one per Best Picture nominee (this year that would’ve equalled three women and one Black man getting nominations, instead of just four white men and one woman). And perhaps the acting categories should expand to seven nominees each instead of five, too many worthy performances get shut out each year.

Other snubs include Daniel Pemberton not being nominated for Best Original Score for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and Saltburn not getting a single nomination.

The 96th Academy Awards, set to take place on March 10, will air live on ABC. View all the nominations below.

Best Picture

American Fiction
Ben LeClair, Nikos Karamigios, Cord Jefferson and Jermaine Johnson, Producers

Anatomy of a Fall
Marie-Ange Luciani and David Thion, Producers

Barbie
David Heyman, Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley and Robbie Brenner, Producers

The Holdovers
Mark Johnson, Producer

Killers of the Flower Moon
Dan Friedkin, Bradley Thomas, Martin Scorsese and Daniel Lupi, Producers

Maestro
Bradley Cooper, Steven Spielberg, Fred Berner, Amy Durning and Kristie Macosko Krieger, Producers

Oppenheimer
Emma Thomas, Charles Roven and Christopher Nolan, Producers

Past Lives
David Hinojosa, Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler, Producers

Poor Things
Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe, Yorgos Lanthimos and Emma Stone, Producers

The Zone of Interest
James Wilson, Producer

Actor in a Leading Role

Bradley Cooper
Maestro

Colman Domingo
Rustin

Paul Giamatti
The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy
Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright
American Fiction

Actress in a Leading Role

Annette Bening
Nyad

Lily Gladstone
Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller
Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan
Maestro

Emma Stone
Poor Things

Actor in a Supporting Role

Sterling K. Brown
American Fiction

Robert De Niro
Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr.
Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling
Barbie

Mark Ruffalo
Poor Things

Actress in a Supporting Role

Emily Blunt
Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks
The Color Purple

America Ferrera
Barbie

Jodie Foster
Nyad

Da’Vine Joy Randolph
The Holdovers

Directing

Anatomy of a Fall
Justine Triet

Killers of the Flower Moon
Martin Scorsese

Oppenheimer
Christopher Nolan

Poor Things
Yorgos Lanthimos

The Zone of Interest
Jonathan Glazer

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

American Fiction
Written for the screen by Cord Jefferson

Barbie
Written by Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach

Oppenheimer
Written for the screen by Christopher Nolan

Poor Things
Screenplay by Tony McNamara

The Zone of Interest
Written by Jonathan Glazer

Writing (Original Screenplay)

Anatomy of a Fall
Screenplay – Justine Triet and Arthur Harari

The Holdovers
Written by David Hemingson

Maestro
Written by Bradley Cooper & Josh Singer

May December
Screenplay by Samy Burch; Story by Samy Burch & Alex Mechanik

Past Lives
Written by Celine Song

International Feature Film

Io Capitano (Italy)
Perfect Days (Japan)
Society of the Snow (Spain)
The Teachers’ Lounge (Germany)
The Zone of Interest (UK)

Animated Feature Film

The Boy and the Heron
Hayao Miyazaki and Toshio Suzuki

Elemental
Peter Sohn and Denise Ream

Nimona
Nick Bruno, Troy Quane, Karen Ryan and Julie Zackary

Robot Dreams
Pablo Berger, Ibon Cormenzana, Ignasi Estapé and Sandra Tapia Díaz

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Amy Pascal

Documentary Feature Film

Bobi Wine: The People’s President
Moses Bwayo, Christopher Sharp and John Battsek

The Eternal Memory
Nominees to be determined

Four Daughters
Kaouther Ben Hania and Nadim Cheikhrouha

To Kill a Tiger
Nisha Pahuja, Cornelia Principe and David Oppenheim

20 Days in Mariupol
Mstyslav Chernov, Michelle Mizner and Raney Aronson-Rath

Live Action Short Film

The After
Misan Harriman and Nicky Bentham

Invincible
Vincent René-Lortie and Samuel Caron

Knight of Fortune
Lasse Lyskjær Noer and Christian Norlyk

Red, White and Blue
Nazrin Choudhury and Sara McFarlane

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
Wes Anderson and Steven Rales

Documentary Short Film

The ABCs of Book Banning
Sheila Nevins and Trish Adlesic

The Barber of Little Rock
John Hoffman and Christine Turner

Island in Between
S. Leo Chiang and Jean Tsien

The Last Repair Shop
Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers

Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó
Sean Wang and Sam Davis

Animated Short Film

Letter to a Pig
Tal Kantor and Amit R. Gicelter

Ninety-Five Senses
Jerusha Hess and Jared Hess

Our Uniform
Yegane Moghaddam

Pachyderme
Stéphanie Clément and Marc Rius

War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko
Dave Mullins and Brad Booker

Film Editing

Anatomy of a Fall
Laurent Sénéchal

The Holdovers
Kevin Tent

Killers of the Flower Moon
Thelma Schoonmaker

Oppenheimer
Jennifer Lame

Poor Things
Yorgos Mavropsaridis

Cinematography

El Conde
Edward Lachman

Killers of the Flower Moon
Rodrigo Prieto

Maestro
Matthew Libatique

Oppenheimer
Hoyte van Hoytema

Poor Things
Robbie Ryan

Production Design

Barbie
Production Design: Sarah Greenwood; Set Decoration: Katie Spencer

Killers of the Flower Moon
Production Design: Jack Fisk; Set Decoration: Adam Willis

Napoleon
Production Design: Arthur Max; Set Decoration: Elli Griff

Oppenheimer
Production Design: Ruth De Jong; Set Decoration: Claire Kaufman

Poor Things
Production Design: James Price and Shona Heath; Set Decoration: Zsuzsa Mihalek

Costume Design

Barbie
Jacqueline Durran

Killers of the Flower Moon
Jacqueline West

Napoleon
Janty Yates and Dave Crossman

Oppenheimer
Ellen Mirojnick

Poor Things
Holly Waddington

Music (Original Score)

American Fiction
Laura Karpman

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
John Williams

Killers of the Flower Moon
Robbie Robertson

Oppenheimer
Ludwig Göransson

Poor Things
Jerskin Fendrix

Music (Original Song)

“The Fire Inside” from Flamin’ Hot
Music and Lyric by Diane Warren

“I’m Just Ken” from Barbie
Music and Lyric by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt

“It Never Went Away” from American Symphony
Music and Lyric by Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson

“Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)” from Killers of the Flower Moon
Music and Lyric by Scott George

“What Was I Made For?” from Barbie
Music and Lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell

Makeup and Hairstyling

Golda
Karen Hartley Thomas, Suzi Battersby and Ashra Kelly-Blue

Maestro
Kazu Hiro, Kay Georgiou and Lori McCoy-Bell

Oppenheimer
Luisa Abel

Poor Things
Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier and Josh Weston

Society of the Snow
Ana López-Puigcerver, David Martí and Montse Ribé

Sound

The Creator
Ian Voigt, Erik Aadahl, Ethan Van der Ryn, Tom Ozanich and Dean Zupancic

Maestro
Steven A. Morrow, Richard King, Jason Ruder, Tom Ozanich and Dean Zupancic

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Chris Munro, James H. Mather, Chris Burdon and Mark Taylor

Oppenheimer
Willie Burton, Richard King, Gary A. Rizzo and Kevin O’Connell

The Zone of Interest
Tarn Willers and Johnnie Burn

Visual Effects

The Creator
Jay Cooper, Ian Comley, Andrew Roberts and Neil Corbould

Godzilla Minus One
Takashi Yamazaki, Kiyoko Shibuya, Masaki Takahashi and Tatsuji Nojima

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Stephane Ceretti, Alexis Wajsbrot, Guy Williams and Theo Bialek

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Alex Wuttke, Simone Coco, Jeff Sutherland and Neil Corbould

Napoleon
Charley Henley, Luc-Ewen Martin-Fenouillet, Simone Coco and Neil Corbould

Most Recent