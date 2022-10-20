News

Orbital Announce New Album, Share Video For New Sleaford Mods Collaboration “Dirty Rat” Optical Delusion Due Out Early 2023





British electronic duo Orbital have announced the release of a new album, Optical Delusion, which will be out in early 2023. They have also shared a video for a new album single, “Dirty Rat,” a collaboration with British punk duo Sleaford Mods. View the Luke Losey-directed video along with the album’s tracklist/cover art below.

“That track is just a capital letter, isn’t it?” explains Orbital’s Paul Hartnoll in a press release. “Big, simple, loud statement. It’s punk rock, a real wake up kind of track.”

“I love Jason’s presence,” adds Phil Hartnoll. “He’s just brilliant and this is an old-school dance music vibe, with bits of Cabaret Voltaire and even The Shamen in it. And it’s a really simple statement; you voted for them, so take responsibility for your own actions.”

“The ongoing culture of non-thought mostly exists because of a lack of education into critical thought,” states Sleaford Mods’ Jason Williamson. “How do you mobilize a people firmly imprisoned by a concrete system?”

Optical Delusion features musical contributions from Penelope Isles, Anna B Savage, The Little Pest, Dina Ipavic, Coppe, and The Mediaeval Baebes.

Orbital’s previous album, Monster’s Exist, came out in 2018.

Optical Delusion Tracklist:

1. Ringa Ringa (The Old Pandemic Folk Song) (feat. The Mediaeval Baebes)

2. Day One (feat. Dina Ipavic)

3. Are You Alive (feat. Penelope Isles)

4. Frequency (feat. The Little Pest)

5. The New Abnormal

6. Home (feat. Anna B Savage)

7. Dirty Rat - with Sleaford Mods

8. Requiem For The Pre Apocalypse

9. What A Surprise (feat. The Little Pest)

10. Moon Princess (feat. Coppe)

