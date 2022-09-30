Origami Angel Shares Suprise EP ‘re: turn’ - Stream It Below

News

Washington D.C. emo duo Origami Angel have quickly been building themselves up as staples of their scene, first with their 2019 debut, Somewhere City, then with ambitious 2021 double LP, Gami Gang. Thus far they’ve crafted an exceedingly tight and hooky style, built off of singer-guitarist Ryland Heagy’s tapped riffs, joyous gang vocals, and drummer Pat Doherty’s excellent drumming, but Gami Gang also offered tantalizing glimpses of a more expansive side to the band. That side is getting expanded upon further with the band’s new surprise EP, re: turn, out everywhere today.

The three-song EP shows a more intimate side to the band, one with a softer musical touch but all of the band’s warmhearted sentimentality intact. The EP opens on Heagy’s first ever song, “Penn Hall,” named after his college dorm, now resurrected with some insistent drumming from Doherty. Meanwhile, “Francis” diverts into dreamy indie emo, not unlike 2000s touchstones like Dashboard Confessional. Finally, the band offers an intensely catchy finisher with “Live From The UFO,” one that could have easily fit on Gami Gang given the addition of some distortion.

As they describe, re: turn is the MTV Unplugged or Tiny Desk Concert version of Origami Angel, giving the chance for the band’s stellar songwriting talents to really shine. Check out the EP below, out everywhere now via Counter Intuitive.

