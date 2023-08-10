 Pale Blue Eyes Share new single "Spaces" & video | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, August 10th, 2023  
Pale Blue Eyes Share new single “Spaces” & video

Taken from the forthcoming second album This House

Aug 10, 2023 By Andy Von Pip Photography by Sophie Jouvenaar
Pale Blue Eyes’ new track “Spaces” is about the “constant bittersweet nature of life, and about embracing and accepting change” shares singer and guitarist Matthew Board. “Change is good, healthy and things move on and evolve.”

“People always want control, elaborates Lucy Board, drummer. “Life will always throw stuff at you that you can’t control, so it’s pointless even trying.” The video, directed by long-time collaborator Dylan Friese - Green and band member Aubrey Simpson, takes the viewer on a hyperactive trip through the band’s new home of Sheffield, including cameos from Bramall Lane (Sheffield United’s ground), Spinning Discs record shop and Finale Guitar Shop.

“Spaces” is taken from the band’s second album This House which arrives via Full-Time Hobby on 1st September. Pre order HERE .

