Palm Share New Single “Parable Lickers,” Announce Tour Nicks and Grazes Due Out October 14 via Saddle Creek

Photography by Eve Alpert



Palm have shared a new single, “Parable Lickers.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, Nicks and Grazes, which will be out on October 14 via Saddle Creek. They have also announced a North American tour in support of the album. Listen to the new single and view the full list of dates below.

In a press release, drummer Hugo Stanley states: “‘Parable Lickers’ is the oldest one of the bunch. We were performing a version of this song live when we previously toured, but it didn’t finish itself until just before we went to the studio. It’s the only track on this record with MIDI guitar, which was kind of a hallmark of our previous album, Rock Island. The sample used is a recording of a drumline playing at the high school across the street from Eve and Kasra’s old house in Kensington, PA.”

Upon announcement of the album in July, the band shared the single “Feathers,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.

Palm 2022 Tour Dates:

Fri. Oct. 28 - Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom

Sat. Oct. 29 - Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

Sun. Oct. 30 - Portland, ME @ SPACE

Tue. Nov. 1 - Montreal, QC @ La Sala Rossa

Wed. Nov. 2 - Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe

Thu. Nov. 3 - Ferndale, MI @ Otus Supply

Sat. Nov. 5 - Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village

Sun. Nov. 6 - Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club

Tue. Nov. 8 - Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St. Entry

Wed. Nov. 9 - Kansas City, MO @ RecordBar

Fri. Nov. 11 - Denton, TX @ Andy’s Bar

Sat. Nov. 12 - Austin, TX @ Parish

Mon. Nov. 14 - New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa

Tue. Nov. 15 - Nashville, TN @ The End

Wed. Nov. 16 - Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

Fri. Nov. 18 - Durham, NC @ Pinhook

Sat. Nov. 19 - Washington, DC @ DC9

Tue. Nov. 29 - Cambridge, MA @ Sinclair

Wed. Nov. 30 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

Thu. Dec. 1 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Church

Sat. Dec. 3 - St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway

Sun. Dec. 4 - Omaha, NE @ Reverb

Tue. Dec. 6 - Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge

Wed. Dec. 7 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

Fri. Dec. 9 - Portland, OR @ Doug Fir

Sat. Dec. 10 - Seattle, WA @ Madame Lous

Sun. Dec. 11 - Vancouver, BC @ Wise Hall

Tue. Dec. 13 - San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop

Wed. Dec. 14 - Los Angeles, CA @ Echo

Thu. Dec. 15 - San DIego, CA @ Soda Bar

Fri. Dec. 16 - Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge

Sat. Dec. 17 - Albuquerque, NM @ Sister

