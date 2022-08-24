Palm Share New Single “Parable Lickers,” Announce Tour
Nicks and Grazes Due Out October 14 via Saddle Creek
Aug 24, 2022
Photography by Eve Alpert
Palm have shared a new single, “Parable Lickers.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, Nicks and Grazes, which will be out on October 14 via Saddle Creek. They have also announced a North American tour in support of the album. Listen to the new single and view the full list of dates below.
In a press release, drummer Hugo Stanley states: “‘Parable Lickers’ is the oldest one of the bunch. We were performing a version of this song live when we previously toured, but it didn’t finish itself until just before we went to the studio. It’s the only track on this record with MIDI guitar, which was kind of a hallmark of our previous album, Rock Island. The sample used is a recording of a drumline playing at the high school across the street from Eve and Kasra’s old house in Kensington, PA.”
Upon announcement of the album in July, the band shared the single “Feathers,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.
Palm 2022 Tour Dates:
Fri. Oct. 28 - Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom
Sat. Oct. 29 - Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
Sun. Oct. 30 - Portland, ME @ SPACE
Tue. Nov. 1 - Montreal, QC @ La Sala Rossa
Wed. Nov. 2 - Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe
Thu. Nov. 3 - Ferndale, MI @ Otus Supply
Sat. Nov. 5 - Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village
Sun. Nov. 6 - Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club
Tue. Nov. 8 - Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St. Entry
Wed. Nov. 9 - Kansas City, MO @ RecordBar
Fri. Nov. 11 - Denton, TX @ Andy’s Bar
Sat. Nov. 12 - Austin, TX @ Parish
Mon. Nov. 14 - New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa
Tue. Nov. 15 - Nashville, TN @ The End
Wed. Nov. 16 - Atlanta, GA @ The Earl
Fri. Nov. 18 - Durham, NC @ Pinhook
Sat. Nov. 19 - Washington, DC @ DC9
Tue. Nov. 29 - Cambridge, MA @ Sinclair
Wed. Nov. 30 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
Thu. Dec. 1 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Church
Sat. Dec. 3 - St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway
Sun. Dec. 4 - Omaha, NE @ Reverb
Tue. Dec. 6 - Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge
Wed. Dec. 7 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court
Fri. Dec. 9 - Portland, OR @ Doug Fir
Sat. Dec. 10 - Seattle, WA @ Madame Lous
Sun. Dec. 11 - Vancouver, BC @ Wise Hall
Tue. Dec. 13 - San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop
Wed. Dec. 14 - Los Angeles, CA @ Echo
Thu. Dec. 15 - San DIego, CA @ Soda Bar
Fri. Dec. 16 - Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge
Sat. Dec. 17 - Albuquerque, NM @ Sister
