Palm Share Video For New Single “On The Sly”
Nicks and Grazes Due Out October 14 via Saddle Creek
Sep 26, 2022
Photography by Daniel Patrick Brennan
Palm have shared a video for their new single, “On The Sly.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, Nicks and Grazes, which will be out on October 14 via Saddle Creek. View the Richard Smith-directed video below.
Upon announcement of the album in July, the band shared the single “Feathers,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. They later shared the album track “Parable Lickers.”
