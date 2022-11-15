Panda Bear and Sonic Boom Announce Expanded Album, Share “Whirlpool” Video and New Bonus Track
Reset (Expanded Edition) Due Out This Friday via Domino
Nov 14, 2022
Photography by Ian Witchell
Panda Bear (aka Noah Lennox of Animal Collective) and Sonic Boom (aka Pete Kember, formerly of Spacemen 3) released a new album, Reset, in August via Domino. Now they have announced an expanded edition of the album, shared a new video for the album’s “Whirlpool,” and shared one of the bonus tracks, “Everything’s Been Leading to This (Songbook Instrumental).” Reset (Expanded Edition) features a second disc of instrumentals and remixes and is due out this Friday via Domino. Below, check out the video, instrumental track, and the expanded edition’s tracklist and cover art, as well as the duo’s upcoming live dates.
Upon announcement of the album in June, the duo shared its lead single, “Go On,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. They later shared the album track “Edge of the Edge,” also one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared a video for the album’s “Danger.”
Panda Bear’s most recent solo album, Buoys, came out in 2018 via Domino. Read our interview with Panda Bear on Buoys. In 2020, Sonic Boom released the album All Things Being Equal via Carpark.
Reset (Expanded Edition) Tracklist:
Disc 1
1. Gettin’ to the Point
2. Go On
3. Everyday
4. Edge of the Edge
5. In My Body
6. Whirlpool
7. Danger
8. Livin’ in the After
9. Everything’s Been Leading to This
Disc 2
1. Gettin’ to the Point (Songbook Instrumental)
2. Go On (Songbook Instrumental)
3. Everyday (Songbook Instrumental)
4. Edge of the Edge (Songbook Instrumental)
5. In My Body (Songbook Instrumental)
6. Whirlpool (Songbook Instrumental)
7. Danger (Songbook Instrumental)
8. Livin’ in the After (Songbook Instrumental)
9. Everything’s Been Leading to This (Songbook Instrumental)
10. Gettin’ to the Point (David Holmes Remix)
11. Edge of the Edge (Voka Gentle Remix)
12. Everything’s Been Leading to This (Voka Gentle Remix)
Panda Bear and Sonic Boom Live Dates: 2022:
11/13: Le Guess Who? - Utrecht, Netherlands
2023:
03/04: Elevate Festival - Graz, Austria
07/28: Pop Messe - Brno, Czech Republic
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #69
Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue
Most Recent
- Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (Super Deluxe Edition) (Review) — Wilco
- Panda Bear and Sonic Boom Announce Expanded Album, Share “Whirlpool” Video and New Bonus Track (News) — Panda Bear, Panda Bear & Sonic Boom, Sonic Boom
- Premiere: Silver Liz Share Sophomore Album ‘It Is Lighter Than You Think’ - Stream It Below (News) — Silver Liz
- Andy Shauf Announces New Album and Tour Dates, Shares Video for New Song “Wasted On You” (News) — Andy Shauf
- Premiere: Washburn and The River Share New Single “Waking Game” (News) — Washburn and The River
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.