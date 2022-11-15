News

Panda Bear and Sonic Boom Announce Expanded Album, Share “Whirlpool” Video and New Bonus Track Reset (Expanded Edition) Due Out This Friday via Domino

Photography by Ian Witchell



Panda Bear (aka Noah Lennox of Animal Collective) and Sonic Boom (aka Pete Kember, formerly of Spacemen 3) released a new album, Reset, in August via Domino. Now they have announced an expanded edition of the album, shared a new video for the album’s “Whirlpool,” and shared one of the bonus tracks, “Everything’s Been Leading to This (Songbook Instrumental).” Reset (Expanded Edition) features a second disc of instrumentals and remixes and is due out this Friday via Domino. Below, check out the video, instrumental track, and the expanded edition’s tracklist and cover art, as well as the duo’s upcoming live dates.

Upon announcement of the album in June, the duo shared its lead single, “Go On,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. They later shared the album track “Edge of the Edge,” also one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared a video for the album’s “Danger.”

Panda Bear’s most recent solo album, Buoys, came out in 2018 via Domino. Read our interview with Panda Bear on Buoys. In 2020, Sonic Boom released the album All Things Being Equal via Carpark.

Reset (Expanded Edition) Tracklist:

Disc 1



1. Gettin’ to the Point

2. Go On

3. Everyday

4. Edge of the Edge

5. In My Body

6. Whirlpool

7. Danger

8. Livin’ in the After

9. Everything’s Been Leading to This



Disc 2



1. Gettin’ to the Point (Songbook Instrumental)

2. Go On (Songbook Instrumental)

3. Everyday (Songbook Instrumental)

4. Edge of the Edge (Songbook Instrumental)

5. In My Body (Songbook Instrumental)

6. Whirlpool (Songbook Instrumental)

7. Danger (Songbook Instrumental)

8. Livin’ in the After (Songbook Instrumental)

9. Everything’s Been Leading to This (Songbook Instrumental)

10. Gettin’ to the Point (David Holmes Remix)

11. Edge of the Edge (Voka Gentle Remix)

12. Everything’s Been Leading to This (Voka Gentle Remix)

Panda Bear and Sonic Boom Live Dates: 2022:



11/13: Le Guess Who? - Utrecht, Netherlands



2023:



03/04: Elevate Festival - Graz, Austria

07/28: Pop Messe - Brno, Czech Republic

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.