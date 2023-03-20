News

Panda Bear and Sonic Boom Share “In My Body” Video and Announce New U.S. Tour Dates Reset Out Now via Domino

Photography by Ian Witchell



Panda Bear (aka Noah Lennox of Animal Collective) and Sonic Boom (aka Pete Kember, formerly of Spacemen 3) released a new album, Reset, last year via Domino. Now they have shared a video for the album’s “In My Body” and announced some new summer U.S. tour dates. Marcus O’Kane directed the video, watch it below, followed by the tour dates, which happen this July.

Upon announcement of the album in June 2022, the duo shared its lead single, “Go On,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. They later shared the album track “Edge of the Edge,” also one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared a video for the album’s “Danger.” Then they announced an expanded edition of the album, shared a video for “Whirlpool,” and shared the bonus track “Everything’s Been Leading to This (Songbook Instrumental).”

Panda Bear’s most recent solo album, Buoys, came out in 2018 via Domino. Read our interview with Panda Bear on Buoys. In 2020, Sonic Boom released the album All Things Being Equal via Carpark.

Panda Bear and Sonic Boom Tour Dates:

Apr 19 - Manchester, UK @ Band on the Wall

Apr 20 - Glasgow, UK @ Room 2

Apr 21 - Belfast, North Ireland @ God’s Waiting Room, Banana Block

Apr 22 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

Apr 23 - Coventry, UK @ The Reel Store

Apr 25 - Bristol, UK @ The Fleece

Apr 26 - Brighton, UK @ Komedia

Apr 27 - London, UK @ Studio 9294

Apr 29 - Braga, Portugal @ Gnration

Jun 10 - Helsinki, Finland @ Sideways Festival

June 30 - Barcelona, Spain @ Vida Festival

July 1 - Paris, FR @ Days Off Festival

July 6-9 – Winnipeg, CA @ Winnipeg Folk Fest

July 18 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club *

July 19 – Washington, DC @ 930 Club *

July 21 – Queens, NY @ Knockdown Center *

July 22 – Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Festival

July 28 – Brno, Czech Republic @ Pop Messe

Aug 6 - Katowice, Poland @ OFF Festival

Aug 13 – Castelbuono, Sicily, Italy @ Ypsigrock Festival

Aug 26 - Torremolinos, Spain @ Canela Party



* w/ Braxe + Falcon

