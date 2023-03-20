 Panda Bear and Sonic Boom Share “In My Body” Video and Announce New U.S. Tour Dates | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Monday, March 20th, 2023  
Panda Bear and Sonic Boom Share “In My Body” Video and Announce New U.S. Tour Dates

Reset Out Now via Domino

Mar 20, 2023 By Mark Redfern Photography by Ian Witchell
Panda Bear (aka Noah Lennox of Animal Collective) and Sonic Boom (aka Pete Kember, formerly of Spacemen 3) released a new album, Reset, last year via Domino. Now they have shared a video for the album’s “In My Body” and announced some new summer U.S. tour dates. Marcus O’Kane directed the video, watch it below, followed by the tour dates, which happen this July.

Upon announcement of the album in June 2022, the duo shared its lead single, “Go On,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. They later shared the album track “Edge of the Edge,” also one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared a video for the album’s “Danger.” Then they announced an expanded edition of the album, shared a video for “Whirlpool,” and shared the bonus track “Everything’s Been Leading to This (Songbook Instrumental).”

Panda Bear’s most recent solo album, Buoys, came out in 2018 via Domino. Read our interview with Panda Bear on Buoys. In 2020, Sonic Boom released the album All Things Being Equal via Carpark.

Panda Bear and Sonic Boom Tour Dates:

Apr 19 - Manchester, UK @ Band on the Wall
Apr 20 - Glasgow, UK @ Room 2
Apr 21 - Belfast, North Ireland @ God’s Waiting Room, Banana Block
Apr 22 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
Apr 23 - Coventry, UK @ The Reel Store
Apr 25 - Bristol, UK @ The Fleece
Apr 26 - Brighton, UK @ Komedia
Apr 27 - London, UK @ Studio 9294
Apr 29 - Braga, Portugal @ Gnration
Jun 10 - Helsinki, Finland @ Sideways Festival
June 30 - Barcelona, Spain @ Vida Festival
July 1 - Paris, FR @ Days Off Festival
July 6-9 – Winnipeg, CA @ Winnipeg Folk Fest
July 18 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club *
July 19 – Washington, DC @ 930 Club *
July 21 – Queens, NY @ Knockdown Center *
July 22 – Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Festival
July 28 – Brno, Czech Republic @ Pop Messe
Aug 6 - Katowice, Poland @ OFF Festival
Aug 13 – Castelbuono, Sicily, Italy @ Ypsigrock Festival
Aug 26 - Torremolinos, Spain @ Canela Party

* w/ Braxe + Falcon

