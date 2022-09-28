News

All





Paramore Announce New Album, Share Video For Lead Single “This Is Why” This Is Why Due Out February 10, 2023 via Atlantic

Photography by Zachary Gray



Paramore have announced the release of a new album, This Is Why, which will be out on February 10, 2023 via Atlantic. They have also shared a video for the album’s lead single and title track, “This Is Why.” View the video, directed by Brendan Yates of Turnstile, below along with the album’s cover art.

In a press release, vocalist Hayley Williams states: “‘This Is Why’ was the very last song we wrote for the album. To be honest, I was so tired of writing lyrics but Taylor convinced Zac and I both that we should work on this last idea. What came out of it was the title track for the whole album. It summarizes the plethora of ridiculous emotions, the rollercoaster of being alive in 2022, having survived even just the last three or four years. You’d think after a global pandemic of fucking biblical proportions and the impending doom of a dying planet, that humans would have found it deep within themselves to be kinder or more empathetic or something.”

She adds, regarding the video: “It was so rad working with Brendan. I’ve known the Turnstile guys for a little while and was so psyched to have our worlds collide in this way. There’s a cool kinship between the way our bands do things…. Hopefully we will get to play shows with them at some point,”

Last year, Paramore lead vocalist Hayley Williams surprise released the album FLOWERS for VASES / descansos.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.