Wednesday, January 31st, 2024  
Paramore Cover “Burning Down the House” From a New Talking Heads Tribute Album

Everyone’s Getting Involved: A Tribute to Talking Heads’ Stop Making Sense Coming Out via A24 Music

Jan 31, 2024 By Mark Redfern Photography by A.J. Gibboney
Paramore have covered Talking Heads’ classic “Burning Down the House.” It’s the first single from Everyone’s Getting Involved: A Tribute to Talking Heads’ Stop Making Sense, a new tribute album. A24 Music is putting it out, with a release date TBA. It all ties into the recent big screen re-release of the acclaimed 1984 concert film Stop Making Sense. Listen below.

While the album’s tracklist has yet to be released, the following artists are confirmed to take part: BADBADNOTGOOD, Blondshell, The Cavemen., Chicano Batman Feat. Money Mark, DJ Tunez, El Mató a un Policía Motorizado, girl in red, Jean Dawson, Kevin Abstract, The Linda Lindas, Lorde, Miley Cyrus, Paramore, The National, Teezo Touchdown and Toro y Moi.

The restored 4K and IMAX reissue of the film saw Talking Heads’ David Byrne, Tina Weymouth, Chris Frantz, and Jerry Harrison reunite for the first time since 2002 for a number of on-stage discussions about the film, which was directed by the late Jonathan Demme.

Paramore released a new album, This Is Why, last year via Atlantic.

