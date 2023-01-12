News

Paramore Share Lyric Video For New Song “C’est Comme Ça” This Is Why Due Out February 10 via Atlantic

Photography by Zachary Gray



Paramore are releasing a new album, This Is Why, on February 10 via Atlantic. Now they have shared the album’s third single, “C’est Comme Ça,” via a lyric video. Watch it below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates.

The title of “C’est Comme Ça” translates literally from French as “it’s like that,” but a press release says it’s meant to be closer to the English-language expression “that’s just how it is.”

Singer Hayley Williams further explains in the press release: “I’m trying to get un-addicted to a survival narrative. The idea of imminent doom is less catastrophic to me than not knowing anything about the future or my part in it. The guys and I are all in much more stable places in our lives than ever before. And somehow that is harder for me to adjust to.”

Paramore shared the album’s title track, “This Is Why,” upon the new album’s announcement in late September, and it was one of our Songs of the Week. In November, they performed “This Is Why” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. In December, the band shared the album’s second single, “The News,” which was #1 on our Songs of the Week list.

In 2021, Paramore lead vocalist Hayley Williams surprise released the album FLOWERS for VASES / descansos.

Paramore Tour Dates:

Mon Feb 6 - Nashville, TN - Grand Ole Opry House

Thu Feb 9 - Phoenix, AZ - Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest 2023+

Thu March 2 - Santiago De Surco, Peru - Arena Perú

Sun March 5 - Santiago, Chile - Movistar Arena

Tue March 7 - Comuna 14, Argentina - Argentinian Racetrack of Palermo

Thu March 9 - Rio De Janeiro, Brazil - Qualistage

Sat March 11 - São Paulo, Brazil - Centro Esportivo Tiete

Sun March 12 - São Paulo, Brazil - Centro Esportivo Tiete

Tue March 14 - Bogotá, Colombia - Movistar Arena

Fri March 17 - Glendale, AZ - State Farm Stadium=

Sat March 18 - Glendale, AZ - State Farm Stadium=

Thu April 13 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena

Sat April 15 - Cardiff, United Kingdom - International Arena

Mon April 17 - Glasgow, United Kingdom - OVO Hydro

Tue April 18 - Manchester, United Kingdom - AO Arena

Thu April 20 - London, United Kingdom - O2 Arena

Sat April 22 - Birmingham, United Kingdom - Utilita Arena

Sun April 23 - London, United Kingdom - O2 Arena

Tue May 23 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center*~

Thu May 25 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena*~

Sat May 27 – Atlantic City, NJ – Adjacent Festival+

Tue May 30 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden*~

Wed May 31 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden*~

Fri June 02 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena*~

Sun Jun 04 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse*~

Mon Jun 05 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse*~

Wed Jun 07 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena*~

Thu Jun 08 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena*~

Sat Jun 10 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center*~

Sun Jun 11 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paint Arena*~

Tue Jun 13 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center*~

Wed Jun 14 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live*~

Thu Jul 06 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center^!

Sat Jul 08 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena^!

Sun Jul 09 – Austin, TX – Moody Center^!

Tue Jul 11 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center^!

Thu Jul 13 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena^!

Sun Jul 16 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena^

Wed Jul 19 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum^

Wed Jul 20 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum^

Sat Jul 22 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center^

Mon Jul 24 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena^!

Tue Jul 25 – Portland, OR – Veterans Memorial Coliseum^!

Thu Jul 27 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena^!

Sat Jul 29 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center^!

Sun Jul 30 – St Louis, MO – Enterprise Center^!

Wed Aug 02 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center^!



*With Support Bloc Party

^With Support from Foals

!With Support from The Linda Lindas

~With Support from Genesis Owusu

+Festival Performance

=Supporting Taylor Swift

