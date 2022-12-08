News

All





Paramore Share Video For New Song “The News” This Is Why Due Out February 10, 2023 via Atlantic

Photography by Zachary Gray



Paramore have shared a video for their new song, “The News.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, This Is Why, which will be out on February 10, 2023 via Atlantic. View the video, directed by Mike Kluge and Matthew DeLisi, below.

In a press release, the band’s Hayley Williams states: “‘The News’ is one of those songs that came together pretty quickly and felt exciting from the start. It feels like a happy medium between classic Paramore angst and bringing in some influences we’ve always had but never exploited. Watching Zac track drums for this one was one of my favorite memories from the studio. Lyrically, it probably explains itself. The 24-hr news cycle is just impossible to comprehend. And I feel a pang of guilt when I unplug to protect my headspace. The common reaction, or non-reaction, seems to be dissociation. Not one of us is innocent of that and who could blame us?”

Paramore shared “This Is Why” upon the new album’s announcement in late September, and it was one of our Songs of the Week.

Last year, Paramore lead vocalist Hayley Williams surprise released the album FLOWERS for VASES / descansos.



Support Under the Radar on Patreon.