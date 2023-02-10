News

All





Paramore – Stream the New Album and Read Our Review of It This Is Why Out Now via Atlantic

Photography by Zachary Gray



Paramore have released a new album, This Is Why, today via Atlantic. Now that it’s out, you can stream the whole thing here. You can also read our review of the album, which we posted today. Stream the album below and read the review here. Also below are the band’s upcoming tour dates.

Paramore shared the album’s title track, “This Is Why,” upon the new album’s announcement in late September, and it was one of our Songs of the Week. In November, they performed “This Is Why” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. In December, the band shared the album’s second single, “The News,” which was #1 on our Songs of the Week list. Then they shared the album’s third single, “C’est Comme Ça.”

In 2021, Paramore lead vocalist Hayley Williams surprise released the album FLOWERS for VASES / descansos.

Paramore Tour Dates:

Thu March 2 - Lima District, Peru - Estadio UNMSM

Sun March 5 - Santiago, Chile - Movistar Arena

Tue March 7 - Buenos Aires, Argentina - Arena Movistar

Thu March 9 - Rio De Janeiro, Brazil - Qualistage

Sat March 11 - São Paulo, Brazil - Centro Esportivo Tiete

Sun March 12 - São Paulo, Brazil - Centro Esportivo Tiete

Tue March 14 - Bogotá, Colombia - Movistar Arena

Fri March 17 - Glendale, AZ - State Farm Stadium=

Sat March 18 - Glendale, AZ - State Farm Stadium=

Thu April 13 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena

Sat April 15 - Cardiff, United Kingdom - International Arena

Mon April 17 - Glasgow, United Kingdom - OVO Hydro

Tue April 18 - Manchester, United Kingdom - AO Arena

Thu April 20 - London, United Kingdom - O2 Arena

Sat April 22 - Birmingham, United Kingdom - Utilita Arena

Sun April 23 - London, United Kingdom - O2 Arena

Tue May 23 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center*~

Thu May 25 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena*~

Sat May 27 – Atlantic City, NJ – Adjacent Festival+

Sun May 28 - Boston, MA - Boston Calling +

Tue May 30 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden*~

Wed May 31 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden*~

Fri June 02 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena*~

Sun Jun 04 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse*~

Mon Jun 05 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse*~

Wed Jun 07 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena*~

Thu Jun 08 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena*~

Sat Jun 10 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center*~

Sun Jun 11 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paint Arena*~

Tue Jun 13 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center*~

Wed Jun 14 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live*~

Sun Jun 18 - Nashville, TN - Bonnaroo +

Thu Jul 06 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center^!

Sat Jul 08 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena^!

Sun Jul 09 – Austin, TX – Moody Center^!

Tue Jul 11 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center^!

Thu Jul 13 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena^!

Sun Jul 16 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena^

Wed Jul 19 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum^

Wed Jul 20 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum^

Sat Jul 22 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center^

Mon Jul 24 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena^!

Tue Jul 25 – Portland, OR – Veterans Memorial Coliseum^!

Thu Jul 27 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena^!

Sat Jul 29 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center^!

Sun Jul 30 – St Louis, MO – Enterprise Center^!

Wed Aug 02 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center^!



*With Support Bloc Party

^With Support from Foals

!With Support from The Linda Lindas

~With Support from Genesis Owusu

+Festival Performance

=Supporting Taylor Swift

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.