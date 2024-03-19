News

Parsnip Share New Single and Video “Turn To Love” From New Album Behold

Photography by Jamie Wdziekonskl



Melbourne four-piece Parsnip who recently announced details of Behold; their new album, set to be released 26th April on Upset The Rhythm, are back with a new song, “Turn To Love.” This time around the band looks to the spiritual for divine inspiration. The track expands on an English translation of a poem by Indian saint Mirabai, featured in “Autobiography of a Yogi” by Paramahansa Yogananda. Parsnip’s energetic, DIY punk sound collides with Mirabai’s message of love being the key to finding the divine, a sentiment echoed in the song’s closing lines.

The music video for “Turn To Love” is just as eclectic as its inspiration. A burst of color during the chorus evokes the transition to the magical Land of Oz. Influences from photographer Serge Lutens, the Oskar Schlemmer Triadic Ballet, Yohji Yamamoto’s fashion campaigns, and even costumes from the Ziegfeld Follies and American circuses (1870s-1950s) all come together to create a visually stunning accompaniment to the song.

Of the track Parsnips Paris Rebel Richens says “Imagine what the world would be like if everyone stopped for a moment or two every day and fixed their attention on the heart. All anyone really wants is love. This song is a plea, for everything that you do in the outer, the most profound changes must be made within. It is not a weakness, if anything, choosing love is courageous and wise.”



