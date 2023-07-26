 Patio Announce New Album "Collection" | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, July 26th, 2023  
Patio Announce New Album “Collection”

Out on 22nd September On Fire Talk Records

Jul 25, 2023 By Andy Von Pip Photography by Nicole Fara Silver
Patio — now relocated from Brooklyn and based in New York, LA, and Berlin — have announced a brand new album called Collection that will be released on Fire Talk on September 22nd. They are also sharing a single entitled “Sixpence,” accompanied by a video directed by Ambar Navarro.

Collection is produced and mixed by Nate Amos of Water from Your Eyes and is described as “a radiant collage of shifting identities, sensory illusions, and deconstructed disco grooves.” More complex than the post-punk of their 2019 debut Essential the album takes inspiration from a diverse range of influences, from Donna Summer and The Bee Gees to Interpol and Yeah Yeah Yeahs.

Patio says of the new single, “‘Sixpence’ was conceived within an early 70s daydream of decadence, glamour, and self-indulgence. It’s about false identities — how money helps us create illusions that affect how others perceive us, and how we perceive ourselves. Inspired by Roxy Music, David Bowie, and the lethargic boredom that remains when ambition is thwarted by apathy.”

Collection Track List

1. The Sun

2. Relics

3. Patience

4. Routine

5. Either Way

6. Sixpence

7. Performance

8. Sequence

9. Gold II

10. Epiphany

11. En Plein Air

12. Inheritance


