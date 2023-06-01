News

Patio Share New Song “En Plein Air” The Band’s First New Single is Out Now via Fire Talk

Photography by Ankita Mishra



New York post-punk band, Patio, have shared their new song, “En Plein Air.” Nate Amos of Water From Your Eyes produced this song. This is Patio’s first new single since 2019 and it’s out now on Fire Talk. Listen to the song below.

The concept behind Patio was created out of a joke about outdoor day drinking, but band members Loren Dibalsi and Lindsay Paige-Mccloy turned it into a real band. They were soon joined by their third member, Alice Suh, and rose to prominence within the early 2010’s DIY scene in New York. After gaining exposure by playing with bands such as Pile, Dry Cleaning, and Dhed, the band debuted with 2016’s EP, Luxury.

“En Plein Air” which means “in the open air” represents the band at their most liberated and collaborative stage. This song was polished during the spring of 2021, where the band drew inspiration from the turbulence of disco music through artists such as Donna Summer and the Bee Gees.

“En Plein Air” describes “winning a fight, for once, but by proxy — finding the right thing to say, but five years too late,” according to the band, in a press release. The song is filled with lyrics of regret and a search for amicability, without losing crucial punk elements with a steady drum and tenacious guitar.

Patio’s previous projects include the 2019 debut Essentials.

