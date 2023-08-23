Patio Share New Track “Relics”
And Announce European Tour w/ Deeper
Aug 23, 2023
Photography by Ankita Mishra
New York post-punk, trio Patio, release another song from their forthcoming album Collection,
Bassist Loren DiBlasi’s conversational almost deadpan vocal delivery is juxtaposed with taut, angular post-punk guitars on “Relics.” It’s a track that explores Catholicism and real-life tragic figures like Beatrice Cenci, and the criticism of Anne Carson, with an unmistakable sense of menace.
The band reveals “Relics is a dark love song—and cautionary tale—about grief, sacrifice, and generational trauma. How much of yourself do you lose when you fall for someone else? And how much is in your control vs. pre-determined by destiny?”
In conjunction with the single the band are announcing a set of European tour dates supporting Deeper in the fall. Full details on those dates and the band’s New York release show can be found below.
Tour Dates
September 30th - New York, NY @ Gottscheer Hall
October 31st - Berlin, DE @ Urban Spree *
November 2nd - Hamburg, DE @ Molotow *
November 3rd - Brussels, BE @ Botanique *
November 4th - London, UK @ Sebright Arms
November 5th - Paris, FR @ La Boule Noire *
* = w/ Deeper
Collection Track List
1. The Sun
2. Relics
3. Patience
4. Routine
5. Either Way
6. Sixpence
7. Performance
8. Sequence
9. Gold II
10. Epiphany
11. En Plein Air
12. Inheritance
