News

All





Patio Share New Track “Relics” And Announce European Tour w/ Deeper

Photography by Ankita Mishra



New York post-punk, trio Patio, release another song from their forthcoming album Collection,



Bassist Loren DiBlasi’s conversational almost deadpan vocal delivery is juxtaposed with taut, angular post-punk guitars on “Relics.” It’s a track that explores Catholicism and real-life tragic figures like Beatrice Cenci, and the criticism of Anne Carson, with an unmistakable sense of menace.

The band reveals “Relics is a dark love song—and cautionary tale—about grief, sacrifice, and generational trauma. How much of yourself do you lose when you fall for someone else? And how much is in your control vs. pre-determined by destiny?”

In conjunction with the single the band are announcing a set of European tour dates supporting Deeper in the fall. Full details on those dates and the band’s New York release show can be found below.

Tour Dates

September 30th - New York, NY @ Gottscheer Hall

October 31st - Berlin, DE @ Urban Spree *

November 2nd - Hamburg, DE @ Molotow *

November 3rd - Brussels, BE @ Botanique *

November 4th - London, UK @ Sebright Arms

November 5th - Paris, FR @ La Boule Noire *

* = w/ Deeper



Collection Track List

1. The Sun

2. Relics

3. Patience

4. Routine

5. Either Way

6. Sixpence

7. Performance

8. Sequence

9. Gold II

10. Epiphany

11. En Plein Air

12. Inheritance





Instagram | Twitter

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.