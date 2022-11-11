News

All





Patrick Wolf Shares First New Song in a Decade – “Enter the Day” From the Forthcoming The Night Safari EP





Patrick Wolf has shared his first new song in a decade, “Enter the Day.” It is the first single from an upcoming EP, The Night Safari, which is due out sometime next year via the label Apport. Listen below.

The British musician was a regular staple of Under the Radar’s coverage in the 2000s and early 2010s, but then he just stopped releasing music. Wolf’s last album was 2012’s double album Sundark and Riverlight, although he returned to touring in 2018.

Today’s release date for “Enter the Day” is no accident, November 11 marks the 20th anniversary of the release of Wolf’s debut EP (simply titled The Patrick Wolf EP), released on November 11, 2002.

Wolf had this to say about “Enter the Day” in a press statement: “A charcoal drawing of a sparrow hawk was the last work my mother was making before she died and when I took my first walk to explore the land around my new home back when I moved to live by the sea, a sparrow hawk was soaring over me in silence at the mouth of the bay, that afternoon I went home to my upright piano and began writing this song, which ended up becoming an epilogue to the narrative of The Night Safari EP. As producer I crafted this song as a bridge out of the plaintive production of Sundark and Riverlight to where the new EP will safari the listener to.”

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.