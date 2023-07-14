News

Paul Rudd is a Confused Mailman in the New Video for Claud’s “A Good Thing” Supermodels Out Today via Saddest Factory; Stream It Here

Photography by Angela Ricciardi



Claud has shared a video starring Paul Rudd for their new single “A Good Thing,” which coincides with the release of their sophomore album Supermodels.​​ This LP, which was produced by Claud and Dan Wilson, is out today via Phoebe Bridgers’ Saddest Factory. You can stream it here. Claud will also be embarking on a summer and fall tour. Watch “A Good Thing” below followed by the album stream and upcoming tour dates.



Of the song, Claud says in a press release: “Over the last couple months, I’ve revealed the more intimate parts of Supermodels, but now I’m really excited for everyone to hear the windows down radio up moments of my album. Songs like ‘A Good Thing’ and ‘Paul Rudd’ capture an anthemic, everything works out in the end type feeling. That’s why I had to have Paul Rudd in the music video for ‘A Good Thing.’ I met him briefly in passing at a Taylor Swift concert and explained that there was a song on my upcoming album named after him, and he so generously gave me his email asking to hear it. In the email I explained that ‘Paul Rudd’ and many other songs on the record are about me trying to imagine myself as a cool and confident person similar to the types of characters he plays, in contrast to the real-life shy and nervous person I often am. Filming this music video really pushed me out of my shell in a lot of ways, as did making this album. I hope you like Supermodels as much as Paul Rudd and I do!”

Claud Tour Dates:

July 21, 2023 - The Louisiana (Acoustic) - Bristol, UK

July 22, 2023 - Latitude Festival - Beccles, UK

July 24, 2023 - Komedia Studio (Acoustic) - Brighton, UK

July 25, 2023 - The Lower Third (Acoustic) - London, UK

September 6, 2023 - Thalia Hall - Chicago, IL

September 8, 2023 - The Blue Room at Third Man - Nashville, TN

September 9, 2023 - Purgatory at The Masquerade - Atlanta, GA

September 12, 2023 - Bowery Ballroom - New York, NY

September 15, 2023 - Foundry - Philadelphia, PA

September 16, 2023 - Union Stage - Washington, DC

September 17, 2023 - Brighton Music Hall - Boston, MA

September 19, 2023 - Velvet Underground - Toronto, ON

September 20, 2023 - Blind Pig - Ann Arbor, MI

September 22, 2023 - Mahall’s - Lakewood, OH

September 25, 2023 - 7th Street Entry - Minneapolis, MN

September 27, 2023 - Bottleneck - Lawrence, KS

September 28, 2023 - Beer City Music Hall - Oklahoma City, OK

September 29, 2023 - Club Dada - Dallas, TX

September 30, 2023 - Secret Group - Houston, TX

October 1, 2023 - 3ten - Austin, TX

October 3, 2023 - Bluebird Theater - Denver, CO

October 4, 2023 - Soundwell - Salt Lake City, UT

October 6, 2023 - Madame Lou’s - Seattle, WA

October 7, 2023 - Fox Cabaret - Vancouver, BC

October 8, 2023 - Polaris Hall - Portland, OR

October 10, 2023 - Rickshaw Stop - San Francisco, CA

October 20, 2023 - Echoplex - Los Angeles, CA

