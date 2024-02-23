Paul Weller Announces New Album, Shares Video for New Song “Soul Wandering”
66 Due Out May 24 via Polydor
Feb 23, 2024
Photography by Nicole Nodland
Paul Weller has announced a new album, 66, and shared its first single, “Soul Wandering.” The album is titled 66 because that’s the age Weller will turn the day before the album is released, which will be on May 24 via Polydor. Check out the lyric video for “Soul Wandering” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork.
Weller, of course, was in both The Jam and The Style Council, but has also had a decades long solo career. He recorded 66 over the course of three years at his Black Barn studio in Surrey, England.
The album features lyrical contributions from Suggs of Madness, Noel Gallagher of Oasis, and Bobby Gillespie of Primal Scream. Say She She, Dr Robert, Richard Hawley, Steve Brooks, and Max Beesley also contributed to the album. Sir Peter Blake created the album’s artwork, working with Weller again for the first time since 1995’s Stanley Road.
66 follows 2021’s Fat Pop (Volume 1) and 2020’s On Sunset.
Read our interview with Weller from 2020.
66 Tracklist:
1. Ship of Fools
2. Flying Fish
3. Jumble Queen
4. Nothing
5. My Best Friend’s Coat
6. Rise Up Singing
7. I Woke Up
8. A Glimpse of You
9. Sleepy Hollow
10. In Full Flight
11. Soul Wandering
12. Burn Out
Subscribe to Under the Radar’s print magazine.
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Most Recent
- Paul Weller Announces New Album, Shares Video for New Song “Soul Wandering” (News) — Paul Weller
- Emerging Indie Band Sunday (1994) Release Debut Single (News) — Sunday (1994)
- Loss of Life (Review) — MGMT
- The Jesus and Mary Chain Share New Song “Girl 71” (News) — The Jesus and Mary Chain
- Premiere: The Collection Shares New Single “The Weather” (News) — The Collection
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.