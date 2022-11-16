Pavement Announce Live Musical
Workshop Performances Will Take Place in NYC This December
Pavement have announced a live musical, Slanted! Enchanted! A Pavement Musical, which will be performed at Sheen Center in NYC on Thursday, December 1 at 8 p.m. and Friday December 2 at 2 p.m. The musical was written and directed by filmmaker Alex Ross Perry and stars Michael Esper, Zoe Lister-Jones, and Kathryn Gallagher. View the poster above.
Earlier this year, the band released an expanded reissue of their final album, Terror Twilight: Farewell Horizontal. In August, they released a vinyl reissue of their first album, Slanted & Enchanted, in commemoration of its 30th anniversary.
