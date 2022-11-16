 Pavement Announce Live Musical | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, November 16th, 2022  
Subscribe

Pavement Announce Live Musical

Workshop Performances Will Take Place in NYC This December

Nov 16, 2022 By Joey Arnone
Bookmark and Share


Pavement have announced a live musical, Slanted! Enchanted! A Pavement Musical, which will be performed at Sheen Center in NYC on Thursday, December 1 at 8 p.m. and Friday December 2 at 2 p.m. The musical was written and directed by filmmaker Alex Ross Perry and stars Michael Esper, Zoe Lister-Jones, and Kathryn Gallagher. View the poster above.

Earlier this year, the band released an expanded reissue of their final album, Terror Twilight: Farewell Horizontal. In August, they released a vinyl reissue of their first album, Slanted & Enchanted, in commemoration of its 30th anniversary.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent