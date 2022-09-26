Pavement Announce Museum Exhibition
Pavements 1933-2022: A Pavement Museum To Premiere In NYC
Pavement have announced an international museum exhibition, Pavements 1933-2022: A Pavement Museum. The exhibition will feature archival material spanning the band’s 30+ year history, including previously unseen photos and artwork, along with exclusive merchandise and museum souvenirs. It will premiere this Thursday (Sep. 29) in Greenwich, N.Y., and will run until October 2.
Earlier this year, the band released an expanded reissue of their final album, Terror Twilight: Farewell Horizontal. In August, they released a vinyl reissue of their first album, Slanted & Enchanted, in commemoration of its 30th anniversary.
