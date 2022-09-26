 Pavement Announce Museum Exhibition | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Monday, September 26th, 2022  
Pavement Announce Museum Exhibition

Pavements 1933-2022: A Pavement Museum To Premiere In NYC

Sep 26, 2022 By Joey Arnone
Pavement have announced an international museum exhibition, Pavements 1933-2022: A Pavement Museum. The exhibition will feature archival material spanning the band’s 30+ year history, including previously unseen photos and artwork, along with exclusive merchandise and museum souvenirs. It will premiere this Thursday (Sep. 29) in Greenwich, N.Y., and will run until October 2.

Earlier this year, the band released an expanded reissue of their final album, Terror Twilight: Farewell Horizontal. In August, they released a vinyl reissue of their first album, Slanted & Enchanted, in commemoration of its 30th anniversary.

There are no comments for this entry yet.

