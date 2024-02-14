News

Pearl Jam Announce New Album and Tour, Share Title Track “Dark Matter” Dark Matter Due Out April 19 via Monkeywrench/Republic

Photography by Danny Clinch



Pearl Jam have announced a new album, Dark Matter, and shared its first single, its title track. They have also announced a world tour. Dark Matter is due out April 19 via Monkeywrench/Republic. Listen to “Dark Matter” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork, as well as the tour dates.

Pearl Jam is Eddie Vedder (vocals), Jeff Ament (bass), Stone Gossard (rhythm guitar), Mike McCready (lead guitar), and Matt Cameron (drums). The band recorded the album quickly at Shangri-La Studios in Malibu, working with producer Andrew Watt and recording the album in just three weeks. A press release says the band “simply plugged in and played.”

Vedder had this to say about the new album in a press release: “I’m getting chills, because I have good memories. We’re still looking for ways to communicate. We’re at this time in our lives when you could do it or you could not do it, but we still care about putting something out there that is meaningful and we hopefully think is our best work. No hyperbole, I think this is our best work.”

Ament adds: “What Ed said about getting us in a room at this point, we felt like we were about to make a really important record. A lot of that had to do with the atmosphere Andrew set up. He has encyclopedic knowledge of our history, not only as a band and how we wrote songs, but as players. He could pinpoint things we did on old songs to the point where I was like, ‘What the fuck is he talking about?’ His excitement was contagious. He’s a force. I just want to say thanks for keeping us on track. I couldn’t be prouder of us as a band. I feel so grateful for the fans, but mostly for my brothers and these people I’ve made music with.”

Dark Matter is the follow-up to 2020’s Gigaton.

Dark Matter Tracklist:

1. Scared of Fear

2. React, Respond

3. Wreckage

4. Dark Matter

5. Won’t Tell

6. Upper Hand

7. Waiting for Stevie

8. Running

9. Something Special

10. Got to Give

11. Setting Sun

Pearl Jam Tour Dates: 05/04 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

05/06 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

05/10 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

05/13 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

05/16 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

05/18 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

05/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

05/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

05/25 – Napa Valley, CA @ BottleRock Festival

05/28 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

05/30 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

06/22 – Dublin, IE @ Marlay Park

06/25 – Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live

06/29 – London, UK @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

07/02 – Berlin, DE @ Waldbühne

07/03 – Berlin, DE @ Waldbühne

07/06 – Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi

07/08 – Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi

07/11 – Madrid, SE @ Mad Cool Festival

07/13 – Lisbon, PT @ NOS Alive Festival

08/22 – Missoula, MT @ Washington-Grizzly Stadium

08/26 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

08/29 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

08/31 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

09/03 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

09/04 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

09/07 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

09/09 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

09/12 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

09/15 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

09/17 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

11/08 – Auckland, NZ @ Go Media Stadium Mt Smart

11/13 – Gold Coast, AU @ Heritage Bank Stadium

11/16 – Melbourne, AU @ Marvel Stadium

11/21 – Sydney, AU @ Giants Stadium

