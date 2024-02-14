Pearl Jam Announce New Album and Tour, Share Title Track “Dark Matter”
Dark Matter Due Out April 19 via Monkeywrench/Republic
Feb 13, 2024
Photography by Danny Clinch
Pearl Jam have announced a new album, Dark Matter, and shared its first single, its title track. They have also announced a world tour. Dark Matter is due out April 19 via Monkeywrench/Republic. Listen to “Dark Matter” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork, as well as the tour dates.
Pearl Jam is Eddie Vedder (vocals), Jeff Ament (bass), Stone Gossard (rhythm guitar), Mike McCready (lead guitar), and Matt Cameron (drums). The band recorded the album quickly at Shangri-La Studios in Malibu, working with producer Andrew Watt and recording the album in just three weeks. A press release says the band “simply plugged in and played.”
Vedder had this to say about the new album in a press release: “I’m getting chills, because I have good memories. We’re still looking for ways to communicate. We’re at this time in our lives when you could do it or you could not do it, but we still care about putting something out there that is meaningful and we hopefully think is our best work. No hyperbole, I think this is our best work.”
Ament adds: “What Ed said about getting us in a room at this point, we felt like we were about to make a really important record. A lot of that had to do with the atmosphere Andrew set up. He has encyclopedic knowledge of our history, not only as a band and how we wrote songs, but as players. He could pinpoint things we did on old songs to the point where I was like, ‘What the fuck is he talking about?’ His excitement was contagious. He’s a force. I just want to say thanks for keeping us on track. I couldn’t be prouder of us as a band. I feel so grateful for the fans, but mostly for my brothers and these people I’ve made music with.”
Dark Matter is the follow-up to 2020’s Gigaton.
Dark Matter Tracklist:
1. Scared of Fear
2. React, Respond
3. Wreckage
4. Dark Matter
5. Won’t Tell
6. Upper Hand
7. Waiting for Stevie
8. Running
9. Something Special
10. Got to Give
11. Setting Sun
Pearl Jam Tour Dates: 05/04 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
05/06 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
05/10 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
05/13 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
05/16 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
05/18 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
05/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
05/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
05/25 – Napa Valley, CA @ BottleRock Festival
05/28 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
05/30 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
06/22 – Dublin, IE @ Marlay Park
06/25 – Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live
06/29 – London, UK @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
07/02 – Berlin, DE @ Waldbühne
07/03 – Berlin, DE @ Waldbühne
07/06 – Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi
07/08 – Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi
07/11 – Madrid, SE @ Mad Cool Festival
07/13 – Lisbon, PT @ NOS Alive Festival
08/22 – Missoula, MT @ Washington-Grizzly Stadium
08/26 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
08/29 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field
08/31 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field
09/03 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
09/04 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
09/07 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
09/09 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
09/12 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
09/15 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park
09/17 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park
11/08 – Auckland, NZ @ Go Media Stadium Mt Smart
11/13 – Gold Coast, AU @ Heritage Bank Stadium
11/16 – Melbourne, AU @ Marvel Stadium
11/21 – Sydney, AU @ Giants Stadium
