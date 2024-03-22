News

Pearl Jam Share New Song “Running” Dark Matter Due Out April 19 via Monkeywrench/Republic

Photography by Danny Clinch



Pearl Jam are releasing a new album, Dark Matter, on April 19 via Monkeywrench/Republic. Now they have shared its second single, “Running.” Listen below.

Peal Jam have also announced Pearl Jam – Dark Matter – Global Theatrical Experience – One Night Only, which will screen in cinemas worldwide on April 16.

Previously the band shared the album’s first single, its title track. They also announced a world tour.

Pearl Jam is Eddie Vedder (vocals), Jeff Ament (bass), Stone Gossard (rhythm guitar), Mike McCready (lead guitar), and Matt Cameron (drums). The band recorded the album quickly at Shangri-La Studios in Malibu, working with producer Andrew Watt and recording the album in just three weeks. A press release says the band “simply plugged in and played.”

Vedder had this to say about the new album in a press release: “I’m getting chills, because I have good memories. We’re still looking for ways to communicate. We’re at this time in our lives when you could do it or you could not do it, but we still care about putting something out there that is meaningful and we hopefully think is our best work. No hyperbole, I think this is our best work.”

Ament adds: “What Ed said about getting us in a room at this point, we felt like we were about to make a really important record. A lot of that had to do with the atmosphere Andrew set up. He has encyclopedic knowledge of our history, not only as a band and how we wrote songs, but as players. He could pinpoint things we did on old songs to the point where I was like, ‘What the fuck is he talking about?’ His excitement was contagious. He’s a force. I just want to say thanks for keeping us on track. I couldn’t be prouder of us as a band. I feel so grateful for the fans, but mostly for my brothers and these people I’ve made music with.”

Dark Matter is the follow-up to 2020’s Gigaton.

