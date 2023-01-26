News

All





Pearla Shares New Song “Unglow The” Oh Glistening Onion, The Nighttime is Coming Due Out February 10 via Spacebomb

Photography by Tonje Thileson



Brooklyn’s Pearla (aka Nicole Rodriguez) is releasing her debut album, Oh Glistening Onion, The Nighttime Is Coming, on February 10 via Spacebomb. Now she has shared the album’s final pre-release single, “Unglow The.” Listen below

Rodriguez had this to say about the song in a press release: “‘Unglow The’ is about mortality, and the absurdity of life on Earth. I wrote it after one of my old friends passed away and I was finding it so impossible to grasp. No matter how many times I experience death, it never feels ‘real.’ I feel a similar way when I experience anything really grand or beautiful. Some things are just too big to process. I think we’re all walking through life in varying degrees of denial of death…anxiety about death. We find ways to comfort ourselves and live in a meaningful way. But we don’t know what we don’t know! There’s a lot of mystery to being alive. I want to stay open to that mystery. That’s what this song is about for me.”

We previously posted the Oh Glistening Onion singles “Ming the Clam” and “With.” Pearla has also shared three other singles from the album: “The Place With No Weather,” “Effort,” and “About Hunger, About Love.” Pearla made our 23 for 2023 list.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.