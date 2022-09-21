News

Peel Dream Magazine Shares Video for New Song “Hiding Out” Pad Due Out October 7 via Slumberland/Tough Love





Peel Dream Magazine (aka Joseph Stevens) has shared a video for his new song “Hiding Out.” It is the latest release from his forthcoming third album, Pad, which will be out on October 7 via Slumberland/Tough Love. View below.

Stevens states in a press release: “I’m originally from New York and I’d never surfed before, but I’ve met quite a few surfers here in LA and it has an obvious mystique. I asked my friend Leon if he had an extra board and if he would take me to one of his spots in Malibu, and we managed to rope our friend Bryce into filming it. I thought it would be funny to do the anti-surfing video, where all I do is fall over and over again, and I think we achieved that. You see the raw beauty of the landscape and the incredible vibes that were felt that day. There’s an obvious Beach Boys connection there too—when I think of my favorite album Friends, this song and video channel that energy. Pure, but a little twisted. The song is about needing space, and funny enough, all of the lyrics are about me walking around Queens during quarantine. Calvary is a cemetery in Woodside that I would walk to regularly (‘They guard the gates at Calvary, a secret place to be’), and I talk about wandering up to the Queensboro Bridge. On the one hand I’m downtrodden, but in the choruses, I enter my own secret world full of magic and color. It’s odd to be singing a song about New York from the cliffs of Malibu, but then again I am hiding aren’t I?”

Previously Peel Dream Magazine shared a video for the album’s title track, “Pad.” He later shared the album track “Pictionary.” His last album was 2020’s Agitprop Alterna.

