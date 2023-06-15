Peggy Gou Shares New Song “(It Goes Like) Nanana”
Announces Summer Tour Dates
Jun 15, 2023
Photography by Johnga Park
South Korean DJ, Peggy Gou, is back after a two-year hiatus with her latest song, “(It Goes Like) Nanana,” which was released via XL. This is the first track to be released from her highly anticipated debut album. Gou has also announced some summer worldwide tour dates. Listen to the song below, followed by her upcoming performances.
“(It Goes Like) Nanana” features Gou’s vocals and is her first project released with XL. About the song, Gou says: “There’s a feeling we all know but is hard to describe, that feeling of love, warmth and excitement when you’re surrounded by friends and loved ones and the energy speaks for itself. It’s difficult to put into words but to me it goes ‘nanana!’ I want this song to evoke that nanana feeling!”
This song first premiered during her recent headline set closing at Printworks in London.
Peggy Gou Tour Dates:
June 16 Sonar By Night Barcelona, Spain
June 24 Flevopark Amsterdam, Netherlands
July 01 Lollapalooza (Stockholm) Stockholm, Sweden
July 01 Kappa Futur Turin, Italy
July 08 Tae Kwon Do Arena Athens, Greece
July 15 Dour Festival Dour, Belgium
July 21 Electric Castle Festival Cluj-Napoca, Romania
July 27 Olivia Valere Marbella, Malaga, Spain
July 29 Sophie Festival Malaga, Spain
August 01 FarOut Beach Club Ios Island, Greece
August 03 Cavo Paradiso Club Mykonos, Greece
August 06 Pleasure Garden Festival London, UK
August 11 Fest Festival Chorzow, Poland
August 25 Creamfields – UK Halton, UK
August 26 Onder De Radar Festival Enschede, Netherlands
August 27 Lost Village Festival Lincoln, United Kingdom
September 02 Piknik Electronik Montreal, Canada
September 03 ARC Festival Chicago, USA
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Most Recent
- Sigur Rós Announce New Album Due for Release Tomorrow (News) — Sigur Rós
- Under the Radar’s Summer Sale – 20% Off Print Subscriptions and Up to 45% Off Select Back Issues (News) —
- Vinyl Williams Announces New Album, Shares New Song “Love Is a Sound” (News) — Vinyl Williams
- Peggy Gou Shares New Song “(It Goes Like) Nanana” (News) — Peggy Gou
- Lanterns on the Lake – Hazel Wilde on Their New Album “Versions of Us” (Interview) — Lanterns on the Lake, Philip Selway
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.