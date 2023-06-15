News

Peggy Gou Shares New Song “(It Goes Like) Nanana” Announces Summer Tour Dates

Photography by Johnga Park



South Korean DJ, Peggy Gou, is back after a two-year hiatus with her latest song, “(It Goes Like) Nanana,” which was released via XL. This is the first track to be released from her highly anticipated debut album. Gou has also announced some summer worldwide tour dates. Listen to the song below, followed by her upcoming performances.

“(It Goes Like) Nanana” features Gou’s vocals and is her first project released with XL. About the song, Gou says: “There’s a feeling we all know but is hard to describe, that feeling of love, warmth and excitement when you’re surrounded by friends and loved ones and the energy speaks for itself. It’s difficult to put into words but to me it goes ‘nanana!’ I want this song to evoke that nanana feeling!”

This song first premiered during her recent headline set closing at Printworks in London.

Peggy Gou Tour Dates:

June 16 Sonar By Night Barcelona, Spain

June 24 Flevopark Amsterdam, Netherlands

July 01 Lollapalooza (Stockholm) Stockholm, Sweden

July 01 Kappa Futur Turin, Italy

July 08 Tae Kwon Do Arena Athens, Greece

July 15 Dour Festival Dour, Belgium

July 21 Electric Castle Festival Cluj-Napoca, Romania

July 27 Olivia Valere Marbella, Malaga, Spain

July 29 Sophie Festival Malaga, Spain

August 01 FarOut Beach Club Ios Island, Greece

August 03 Cavo Paradiso Club Mykonos, Greece

August 06 Pleasure Garden Festival London, UK

August 11 Fest Festival Chorzow, Poland

August 25 Creamfields – UK Halton, UK

August 26 Onder De Radar Festival Enschede, Netherlands

August 27 Lost Village Festival Lincoln, United Kingdom

September 02 Piknik Electronik Montreal, Canada

September 03 ARC Festival Chicago, USA

