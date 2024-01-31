 Pet Shop Boys Announce New Album, Share Video for New Song “Loneliness” | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Pet Shop Boys Announce New Album, Share Video for New Song “Loneliness”

Nonetheless Due Out April 26 via Parlophone

Jan 31, 2024 By Mark Redfern Photography by Alasdair McLellan
1980s electro-pop icons Pet Shop Boys have announced a new album, Nonetheless, and shared its first single, “Loneliness,” via a music video. Nonetheless is due out April 26 via Parlophone. Alasdair McLellan directed the “Loneliness” video. Watch it below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork.

James Ford (Arctic Monkeys, Depeche Mode, Blur, Gorillaz, and Simian Mobile Disco) produced Nonetheless. It is the follow-up to 2020’s Hotspot and 2016’s Super.

The duo (Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe) collectively had this to say about the new album in a press release: “We wanted this album to be a celebration of the unique and diverse emotions that make us human. From the more dance-orientated tracks to the raw poignancy of the introspective ballads, with their beautiful string arrangements, each track tells a story and contributes to the overall narrative of the album.

“It was great to work with James Ford, who we think has brought new elements to our music. James has dared to make us a bit more minimal at times and the final result is a record we’re very proud of.”

Nonetheless Tracklist:

01 Loneliness
02 Feel
03 Why Am I Dancing?
04 New London Boy
05 Dancing Star
06 A New Bohemia
07 The Schlager Hit Parade
08 The Secret of Happiness
09 Bullet for Narcissus
10 Love Is the Law

