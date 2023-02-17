News

All





Peter Bjorn and John’s Peter Morén Announces Album as SunYears, Shares New Song with Jess Williamson Come Fetch My Soul! Due Out June 16 via Yep Roc; Watch the Video for the Title Track Now

Photography by Christine Jacobsson



Peter Morén of Swedish trio Peter Bjorn and John has announced a new project, SunYears, and also announced its debut album, Come Fetch My Soul!. He has also shared the album’s first single, title track “Come Fetch My Soul!,” which features guest vocals from American singer/songwriter Jess Williamson and was shared via a music video. Come Fetch My Soul! is due out June 16 via Yep Roc. Check out the new song below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art.

Morén had this to say about the new single in a press release: “As you get older, it gets easier to write songs because you become more vulnerable in a different way. It’s about being overwhelmed by the love you have for your partner, and this feeling of putting yourself in the hands of something or someone else.”

The album also features Fruit Bats, Ren Harvieu, Ron Sexsmith, and Kathryn Williams. Morén produced Come Fetch My Soul! With Ruben Engzell, and Daniel Bengtson. He wrote all the songs himself, except for “Wake Up,” which was co-written with Kathryn Williams and Ren Harvieu. The project came together during the pandemic.

Peter Bjorn and John’s last album, Endless Dream, came out in 2020 via INGRID. Last year the band covered The Divine Comedy’s “Songs of Love” for our 20th anniversary Covers of Covers album.

Read our interview with Peter Bjorn and John on Endless Dream.

Read our interview with Peter Bjorn and John on Darker Days.

Last year, Jess Williamson teamed up with Waxahatchee (aka Katie Crutchfield) to form the new Americana duo Plains. Their debut album, I Walked With You A Ways, came out last October via ANTI-. Her last solo album, Sorceress, came out in 2020 via Mexican Summer.

Read our interview with Jess Williamson on Sorceress.

Come Fetch My Soul! Tracklist:

1. Come Fetch My Soul! (feat. Jess Williamson)

2. Day To Day Way

3. Two Birds, Mid-Flight

4. Granddad’s Song (feat. Ron Sexsmith)

5. A Dog’s Life

6. Slipping Away

7. These Quiet Tunes

8. Last Night I Dreamt That I Met Phil & Don (Feat. Fruit Bats)

9. Wordy

10. Wake Up! (feat. Ren Harvieu & Kathryn Williams)

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.