Peter Gabriel Announces 2023 European Tour Dates and Teases Release of New Album
Summer 2023 Dates in Honor of His Forthcoming i/o Album
Peter Gabriel has announced some 2023 European tour dates and announced that he’ll be releasing a new album, entitled i/o, which the tour will be in honor of. North American tour dates will also be announced later. There is no other info on i/o (its release date and other details have yet to be announced). Below are the tour dates, as well as a trailer for the tour.
Gabriel’s last full-length album of original materials was 2002’s Up, although in 2010 he released the Scratch My Back covers album and in 2011 he released New Blood, which featured orchestral re-recordings of songs from across Gabriel’s career. Gabriel’s last full tour was 2014’s Back to Front Tour, which celebrated his classic 1986 album So.
The new tour will feature Gabriel’s regular band-mates Tony Levin, David Rhodes, and Manu Katché and will include songs from i/o, as well as ones across his back catalogue. Tickets go on sale this Friday, November 11.
Gabriel simply had this to say in a press statement:
“It’s been a while and I am now surrounded by a whole lot of new songs and am excited to be taking them out on the road for a spin. Look forward to seeing you out there.”
Also read our previous interview between Gabriel and Arcade Fire’s Richard Reed Parry.
Peter Gabriel 2023 Tour Dates:
05-18 Krakow, Poland - Tauron Arena
05-20 Verona, Italy - Verona Arena
05-21 Milan, Italy - Mediolanum Arena
05-23 Paris, France - AccorHotels Arena
05-24 Lille, France - Stade Pierre-Mauroy
05-26 Berlin, Germany - Waldbuehne
05-28 Munich, Germany - Koenigsplatz
05-30 Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena
05-31 Stockholm, Sweden - Avicii Arena
06-02 Bergen, Norway - Koengen
06-05 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome
06-06 Antwerp, Belgium - Sportpaleis
06-08 Zurich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion
06-10 Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena
06-12 Hamburg, Germany - Barclays Arena
06-13 Frankfurt, Germany - Festhalle
06-15 Bordeaux, France - Arkea Arena
06-17 Birmingham, England - Utilita Arena
06-19 London, England - The O2
06-22 Glasgow, Scotland - OVO Hydro
06-23 Manchester, England - AO Arena
06-25 Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena
