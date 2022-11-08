News

Peter Gabriel Announces 2023 European Tour Dates and Teases Release of New Album Summer 2023 Dates in Honor of His Forthcoming i/o Album





Peter Gabriel has announced some 2023 European tour dates and announced that he’ll be releasing a new album, entitled i/o, which the tour will be in honor of. North American tour dates will also be announced later. There is no other info on i/o (its release date and other details have yet to be announced). Below are the tour dates, as well as a trailer for the tour.

Gabriel’s last full-length album of original materials was 2002’s Up, although in 2010 he released the Scratch My Back covers album and in 2011 he released New Blood, which featured orchestral re-recordings of songs from across Gabriel’s career. Gabriel’s last full tour was 2014’s Back to Front Tour, which celebrated his classic 1986 album So.

The new tour will feature Gabriel’s regular band-mates Tony Levin, David Rhodes, and Manu Katché and will include songs from i/o, as well as ones across his back catalogue. Tickets go on sale this Friday, November 11.

Gabriel simply had this to say in a press statement:

“It’s been a while and I am now surrounded by a whole lot of new songs and am excited to be taking them out on the road for a spin. Look forward to seeing you out there.”

Also read our previous interview between Gabriel and Arcade Fire’s Richard Reed Parry.

Peter Gabriel 2023 Tour Dates:

05-18 Krakow, Poland - Tauron Arena

05-20 Verona, Italy - Verona Arena

05-21 Milan, Italy - Mediolanum Arena

05-23 Paris, France - AccorHotels Arena

05-24 Lille, France - Stade Pierre-Mauroy

05-26 Berlin, Germany - Waldbuehne

05-28 Munich, Germany - Koenigsplatz

05-30 Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena

05-31 Stockholm, Sweden - Avicii Arena

06-02 Bergen, Norway - Koengen

06-05 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome

06-06 Antwerp, Belgium - Sportpaleis

06-08 Zurich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion

06-10 Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena

06-12 Hamburg, Germany - Barclays Arena

06-13 Frankfurt, Germany - Festhalle

06-15 Bordeaux, France - Arkea Arena

06-17 Birmingham, England - Utilita Arena

06-19 London, England - The O2

06-22 Glasgow, Scotland - OVO Hydro

06-23 Manchester, England - AO Arena

06-25 Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena

