Peter Gabriel Shares New Song “i/o” The Latest Single and Title Track from His Forthcoming i/o Album

Photography by Nadav Kander



Peter Gabriel has shared a new song, “i/o.” It is the latest single and title track from Gabriel’s forthcoming new album, i/o, which will be his first album of original songs in over 20 years. The album’s exact release date has yet to be announced. Check out “i/o” below, followed by his upcoming tour dates.

Gabriel had this to say about the new song in a press release: “This month the song is ‘i/o’ and ‘i/o’ means input / output. You see it on the back of a lot of electrical equipment and it just triggered some ideas about the stuff we put in and pull out of ourselves, in physical and non-physical ways. That was the starting point of this idea and then trying to talk about the interconnectedness of everything. The older I get, I probably don’t get any smarter, but I have learned a few things and it makes a lot of sense to me that we are not these independent islands that we like to think we are, that we are part of a whole. If we can see ourselves as better connected, still messed up individuals, but as part of a whole, then maybe there’s something to learn?”

Of the song being the album’s title track, Gabriel says: “It’s been around for a long time as a title for this project. I always knew I was going to write a song called ‘i/o,’ but the title came first.”

Previously Gabriel shared the album’s first single, “Panopticom,” which featured Brian Eno and was one of our Songs of the Week. That was followed by its second single, “The Court.” Then the album’s third single was “Playing For Time.”

Gabriel’s last full-length album of original materials was 2002’s Up, although in 2010 he released the Scratch My Back covers album and in 2011 he released New Blood, which featured orchestral re-recordings of songs from across Gabriel’s career. Gabriel’s last full tour was 2014’s Back to Front Tour, which celebrated his classic 1986 album So.

The new tour will feature Gabriel’s regular band-mates Tony Levin, David Rhodes, and Manu Katché and will include songs from i/o, as well as ones across his back catalogue.

Also read our previous interview between Gabriel and Arcade Fire’s Richard Reed Parry.

Peter Gabriel 2023 Tour Dates:

05-18 Krakow, Poland - Tauron Arena

05-20 Verona, Italy - Verona Arena

05-21 Milan, Italy - Mediolanum Arena

05-23 Paris, France - AccorHotels Arena

05-24 Lille, France - Stade Pierre-Mauroy

05-26 Berlin, Germany - Waldbuehne

05-28 Munich, Germany - Koenigsplatz

05-30 Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena

05-31 Stockholm, Sweden - Avicii Arena

06-02 Bergen, Norway - Koengen

06-05 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome

06-06 Antwerp, Belgium - Sportpaleis

06-08 Zurich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion

06-10 Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena

06-12 Hamburg, Germany - Barclays Arena

06-13 Frankfurt, Germany - Festhalle

06-15 Bordeaux, France - Arkea Arena

06-17 Birmingham, England - Utilita Arena

06-19 London, England - The O2

06-22 Glasgow, Scotland - OVO Hydro

06-23 Manchester, England - AO Arena

06-25 Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena

09-08 Quebec City, Quebec - Videotron Centre

09-09 Ottawa, Ontario - Canadian Tire Centre

09-11 Toronto, Ontario - Scotiabank Arena

09-13 Montreal, Quebec - Bell Centre

09-14 Boston, Massachusetts - TD Garden

09-16 Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - Wells Fargo Center

09-18 New York, New York - Madison Square Garden

09-30 Chicago, Illinois - United Center

10-07 Vancouver, British Columbia - Rogers Arena

10-08 Seattle, Washington - Climate Pledge Arena

10-11 San Francisco, California - Chase Center

10-13 Inglewood, California - Kia Forum

