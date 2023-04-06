Peter Gabriel Shares New Song “i/o”
The Latest Single and Title Track from His Forthcoming i/o Album
Apr 06, 2023
Photography by Nadav Kander
Peter Gabriel has shared a new song, “i/o.” It is the latest single and title track from Gabriel’s forthcoming new album, i/o, which will be his first album of original songs in over 20 years. The album’s exact release date has yet to be announced. Check out “i/o” below, followed by his upcoming tour dates.
Gabriel had this to say about the new song in a press release: “This month the song is ‘i/o’ and ‘i/o’ means input / output. You see it on the back of a lot of electrical equipment and it just triggered some ideas about the stuff we put in and pull out of ourselves, in physical and non-physical ways. That was the starting point of this idea and then trying to talk about the interconnectedness of everything. The older I get, I probably don’t get any smarter, but I have learned a few things and it makes a lot of sense to me that we are not these independent islands that we like to think we are, that we are part of a whole. If we can see ourselves as better connected, still messed up individuals, but as part of a whole, then maybe there’s something to learn?”
Of the song being the album’s title track, Gabriel says: “It’s been around for a long time as a title for this project. I always knew I was going to write a song called ‘i/o,’ but the title came first.”
Previously Gabriel shared the album’s first single, “Panopticom,” which featured Brian Eno and was one of our Songs of the Week. That was followed by its second single, “The Court.” Then the album’s third single was “Playing For Time.”
Gabriel’s last full-length album of original materials was 2002’s Up, although in 2010 he released the Scratch My Back covers album and in 2011 he released New Blood, which featured orchestral re-recordings of songs from across Gabriel’s career. Gabriel’s last full tour was 2014’s Back to Front Tour, which celebrated his classic 1986 album So.
The new tour will feature Gabriel’s regular band-mates Tony Levin, David Rhodes, and Manu Katché and will include songs from i/o, as well as ones across his back catalogue.
Also read our previous interview between Gabriel and Arcade Fire’s Richard Reed Parry.
Peter Gabriel 2023 Tour Dates:
05-18 Krakow, Poland - Tauron Arena
05-20 Verona, Italy - Verona Arena
05-21 Milan, Italy - Mediolanum Arena
05-23 Paris, France - AccorHotels Arena
05-24 Lille, France - Stade Pierre-Mauroy
05-26 Berlin, Germany - Waldbuehne
05-28 Munich, Germany - Koenigsplatz
05-30 Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena
05-31 Stockholm, Sweden - Avicii Arena
06-02 Bergen, Norway - Koengen
06-05 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome
06-06 Antwerp, Belgium - Sportpaleis
06-08 Zurich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion
06-10 Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena
06-12 Hamburg, Germany - Barclays Arena
06-13 Frankfurt, Germany - Festhalle
06-15 Bordeaux, France - Arkea Arena
06-17 Birmingham, England - Utilita Arena
06-19 London, England - The O2
06-22 Glasgow, Scotland - OVO Hydro
06-23 Manchester, England - AO Arena
06-25 Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena
09-08 Quebec City, Quebec - Videotron Centre
09-09 Ottawa, Ontario - Canadian Tire Centre
09-11 Toronto, Ontario - Scotiabank Arena
09-13 Montreal, Quebec - Bell Centre
09-14 Boston, Massachusetts - TD Garden
09-16 Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - Wells Fargo Center
09-18 New York, New York - Madison Square Garden
09-30 Chicago, Illinois - United Center
10-07 Vancouver, British Columbia - Rogers Arena
10-08 Seattle, Washington - Climate Pledge Arena
10-11 San Francisco, California - Chase Center
10-13 Inglewood, California - Kia Forum
