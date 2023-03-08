Peter Gabriel Shares New Song “Playing For Time” and Announces North American Tour Dates
The Latest Single from His Forthcoming i/o Album
Mar 07, 2023
Photography by Nadav Kander
Peter Gabriel has shared a new song, “Playing For Time,” and announced some new North American tour dates. “Playing For Time” is the third single from Gabriel’s forthcoming new album, i/o, which will be his first album of original songs in over 20 years. The album’s exact release date has yet to be announced. Check out “Playing For Time” below, followed by the tour dates.
Gabriel had this to say about the new song in a press release: “‘Playing For Time’ is a song that I have been working on for a long time and have performed live, without lyrics, so some people may be familiar with it. It’s been an important song for me. It’s about time, mortality, and memories and the idea that each of us has a planet full of memories which get stashed inside the brain.
“It is more of a personal song about how you assemble memories and whether we are prisoners of time or whether that is something that can actually free us. I do think it’s good to push yourself towards more bold or interesting experiences because then you will have richer memories to feed you when you get to my age. You also get taught by every meaningful experience that you go through.”
Previously Gabriel shared the album’s first single, “Panopticom,” which featured Brian Eno and was one of our Songs of the Week. That was followed by its second single, “The Court.”
Gabriel’s last full-length album of original materials was 2002’s Up, although in 2010 he released the Scratch My Back covers album and in 2011 he released New Blood, which featured orchestral re-recordings of songs from across Gabriel’s career. Gabriel’s last full tour was 2014’s Back to Front Tour, which celebrated his classic 1986 album So.
The new tour will feature Gabriel’s regular band-mates Tony Levin, David Rhodes, and Manu Katché and will include songs from i/o, as well as ones across his back catalogue.
Also read our previous interview between Gabriel and Arcade Fire’s Richard Reed Parry.
Peter Gabriel 2023 Tour Dates:
05-18 Krakow, Poland - Tauron Arena
05-20 Verona, Italy - Verona Arena
05-21 Milan, Italy - Mediolanum Arena
05-23 Paris, France - AccorHotels Arena
05-24 Lille, France - Stade Pierre-Mauroy
05-26 Berlin, Germany - Waldbuehne
05-28 Munich, Germany - Koenigsplatz
05-30 Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena
05-31 Stockholm, Sweden - Avicii Arena
06-02 Bergen, Norway - Koengen
06-05 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome
06-06 Antwerp, Belgium - Sportpaleis
06-08 Zurich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion
06-10 Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena
06-12 Hamburg, Germany - Barclays Arena
06-13 Frankfurt, Germany - Festhalle
06-15 Bordeaux, France - Arkea Arena
06-17 Birmingham, England - Utilita Arena
06-19 London, England - The O2
06-22 Glasgow, Scotland - OVO Hydro
06-23 Manchester, England - AO Arena
06-25 Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena
09-08 Quebec City, Quebec - Videotron Centre
09-09 Ottawa, Ontario - Canadian Tire Centre
09-11 Toronto, Ontario - Scotiabank Arena
09-13 Montreal, Quebec - Bell Centre
09-14 Boston, Massachusetts - TD Garden
09-16 Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - Wells Fargo Center
09-18 New York, New York - Madison Square Garden
09-30 Chicago, Illinois - United Center
10-07 Vancouver, British Columbia - Rogers Arena
10-08 Seattle, Washington - Climate Pledge Arena
10-11 San Francisco, California - Chase Center
10-13 Inglewood, California - Kia Forum
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #70
Nov 18, 2022 Issue #70 - My Favorite Movie (Sharon Van Etten and Ezra Furman)
Most Recent
- Angel Olsen Announces New EP, Shares New Song “Nothing’s Free” (News) — Angel Olsen
- Protomartyr Announce New Album and Tour, Share Video for New Song “Make Way” (News) — Protomartyr
- Premiere: La Fonda Share Song And Video For “New Mexico” (News) — La Fonda
- Peter Gabriel Shares New Song “Playing For Time” and Announces North American Tour Dates (News) — Peter Gabriel
- Premiere: Plain Speak Share New Track, “Better” (News) — Plain Speak
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.