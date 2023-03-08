News

Peter Gabriel Shares New Song “Playing For Time” and Announces North American Tour Dates The Latest Single from His Forthcoming i/o Album

Photography by Nadav Kander



Peter Gabriel has shared a new song, “Playing For Time,” and announced some new North American tour dates. “Playing For Time” is the third single from Gabriel’s forthcoming new album, i/o, which will be his first album of original songs in over 20 years. The album’s exact release date has yet to be announced. Check out “Playing For Time” below, followed by the tour dates.

Gabriel had this to say about the new song in a press release: “‘Playing For Time’ is a song that I have been working on for a long time and have performed live, without lyrics, so some people may be familiar with it. It’s been an important song for me. It’s about time, mortality, and memories and the idea that each of us has a planet full of memories which get stashed inside the brain.



“It is more of a personal song about how you assemble memories and whether we are prisoners of time or whether that is something that can actually free us. I do think it’s good to push yourself towards more bold or interesting experiences because then you will have richer memories to feed you when you get to my age. You also get taught by every meaningful experience that you go through.”

Previously Gabriel shared the album’s first single, “Panopticom,” which featured Brian Eno and was one of our Songs of the Week. That was followed by its second single, “The Court.”

Gabriel’s last full-length album of original materials was 2002’s Up, although in 2010 he released the Scratch My Back covers album and in 2011 he released New Blood, which featured orchestral re-recordings of songs from across Gabriel’s career. Gabriel’s last full tour was 2014’s Back to Front Tour, which celebrated his classic 1986 album So.

The new tour will feature Gabriel’s regular band-mates Tony Levin, David Rhodes, and Manu Katché and will include songs from i/o, as well as ones across his back catalogue.

Also read our previous interview between Gabriel and Arcade Fire’s Richard Reed Parry.

Peter Gabriel 2023 Tour Dates:

05-18 Krakow, Poland - Tauron Arena

05-20 Verona, Italy - Verona Arena

05-21 Milan, Italy - Mediolanum Arena

05-23 Paris, France - AccorHotels Arena

05-24 Lille, France - Stade Pierre-Mauroy

05-26 Berlin, Germany - Waldbuehne

05-28 Munich, Germany - Koenigsplatz

05-30 Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena

05-31 Stockholm, Sweden - Avicii Arena

06-02 Bergen, Norway - Koengen

06-05 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome

06-06 Antwerp, Belgium - Sportpaleis

06-08 Zurich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion

06-10 Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena

06-12 Hamburg, Germany - Barclays Arena

06-13 Frankfurt, Germany - Festhalle

06-15 Bordeaux, France - Arkea Arena

06-17 Birmingham, England - Utilita Arena

06-19 London, England - The O2

06-22 Glasgow, Scotland - OVO Hydro

06-23 Manchester, England - AO Arena

06-25 Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena

09-08 Quebec City, Quebec - Videotron Centre

09-09 Ottawa, Ontario - Canadian Tire Centre

09-11 Toronto, Ontario - Scotiabank Arena

09-13 Montreal, Quebec - Bell Centre

09-14 Boston, Massachusetts - TD Garden

09-16 Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - Wells Fargo Center

09-18 New York, New York - Madison Square Garden

09-30 Chicago, Illinois - United Center

10-07 Vancouver, British Columbia - Rogers Arena

10-08 Seattle, Washington - Climate Pledge Arena

10-11 San Francisco, California - Chase Center

10-13 Inglewood, California - Kia Forum

