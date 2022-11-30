 Petite Noir Shares New Single “Simple Things” Featuring Theo Croker | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, November 30th, 2022  
Petite Noir Shares New Single “Simple Things” Featuring Theo Croker

Out Now via Roya

Nov 30, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Lucie Rox
Petite Noir (aka Yannick Ilunga) has shared a new single, “Simple Things.” The song features jazz musician Theo Croker and is out now via Roya. Listen below.

In 2018, Ilunga released the mini-album, La Maison Noir / The Black House, via Roya.

Read our 2015 Pleased to Meet You interview with Petite Noir.

There are no comments for this entry yet.

