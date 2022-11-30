News

Petite Noir Shares New Single “Simple Things” Featuring Theo Croker Out Now via Roya

Photography by Lucie Rox



Petite Noir (aka Yannick Ilunga) has shared a new single, “Simple Things.” The song features jazz musician Theo Croker and is out now via Roya. Listen below.

In 2018, Ilunga released the mini-album, La Maison Noir / The Black House, via Roya.

Read our 2015 Pleased to Meet You interview with Petite Noir.

