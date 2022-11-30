Petite Noir Shares New Single “Simple Things” Featuring Theo Croker
Out Now via Roya
Nov 30, 2022
Photography by Lucie Rox
Petite Noir (aka Yannick Ilunga) has shared a new single, “Simple Things.” The song features jazz musician Theo Croker and is out now via Roya. Listen below.
In 2018, Ilunga released the mini-album, La Maison Noir / The Black House, via Roya.
Read our 2015 Pleased to Meet You interview with Petite Noir.
