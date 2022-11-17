 Phoebe Bridgers Shares a Cover of The Handsome Family’s “So Much Wine” as This Year’s Holiday Single | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, November 17th, 2022  
Subscribe

Phoebe Bridgers Shares a Cover of The Handsome Family’s “So Much Wine” as This Year’s Holiday Single

Proceeds Benefit the Los Angeles LGBT Center and Track Features Andrew Bird

Nov 17, 2022 By Mark Redfern Photography by Paul Mescal
Bookmark and Share


Phoebe Bridgers has shared a new cover of The Handsome Family’s “So Much Wine,” with proceeds benefiting the Los Angeles LGBT Center. The track features Andrew Bird (on backing vocals, violin, and whistling). It’s this year’s holiday single (every year Bridgers releases a single tied to Christmas). Listen below, followed by her upcoming tour dates.

Bridgers produced the track along with longtime collaborators Tony Berg and Ethan Gruska. The cover also features Marshall Vore, Harrison Whitford, Sebastian Steinberg, and Paul Mescal.

A press release says the Los Angeles LGBT Center “is one of the few federally qualified health centers with providers who specialize in substance abuse treatment for lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender people and people living with HIV. The Center is also the world’s largest LGBT nonprofit, assisting tens of thousands of LGBTQ+ people each month with vital and life-saving services, including youth and senior housing, legal assistance, and affirming, life-saving healthcare.”

Bridgers and Bird recently teamed up for the new song, “I felt a Funeral, in my Brain.” The duet was inspired by an Emily Dickinson poem.

Bridgers is still riding high on the success of her 2020-released sophomore album, Punisher, which landed Bridges on the cover of our print magazine and topped our Top 100 Albums of 2020 list.

Phoebe Bridgers Tour Dates:

November 20, 2022 - Mexico City, Mexico - Corona Capital
January 30, 2023 - Auckland, New Zealand - Laneway Festival
February 4, 2023 - Brisbane, Australia - Laneway Festival
February 5, 2023 - Sydney, Australia - Laneway Festival
February 6, 2023 - Sydney, Australia - Hordern Pavilion
February 8, 2023 - Melbourne, Australia - Margaret Court Arena
February 10, 2023 - Adelaide, Australia - Laneway Festival
February 11, 2023 - Melbourne, Australia - Laneway Festival
February 12, 2023 - Perth, Australia - Laneway Festival
May 5, 2023 - Nashville, TN - Nissan Stadium*
May 6, 2023 - Nashville, TN - Nissan Stadium*
May 7, 2023 - Nashville, TN - Nissan Stadium*
May 12, 2023 - Philadelphia, PA - Lincoln Financial Field*
May 13, 2023 - Philadelphia, PA - Lincoln Financial Field*
May 14, 2023 - Philadelphia, PA - Lincoln Financial Field*
May 19, 2023 - Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium*
May 20, 2023 - Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium*
May 21, 2023 - Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium*
May 26, 2023 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium*
May 27, 2023 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium*
May 28, 2023 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium*

*supporting Taylor Swift

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent