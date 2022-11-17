News

Phoebe Bridgers Shares a Cover of The Handsome Family’s “So Much Wine” as This Year’s Holiday Single Proceeds Benefit the Los Angeles LGBT Center and Track Features Andrew Bird

Photography by Paul Mescal



Phoebe Bridgers has shared a new cover of The Handsome Family’s “So Much Wine,” with proceeds benefiting the Los Angeles LGBT Center. The track features Andrew Bird (on backing vocals, violin, and whistling). It’s this year’s holiday single (every year Bridgers releases a single tied to Christmas). Listen below, followed by her upcoming tour dates.

Bridgers produced the track along with longtime collaborators Tony Berg and Ethan Gruska. The cover also features Marshall Vore, Harrison Whitford, Sebastian Steinberg, and Paul Mescal.

A press release says the Los Angeles LGBT Center “is one of the few federally qualified health centers with providers who specialize in substance abuse treatment for lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender people and people living with HIV. The Center is also the world’s largest LGBT nonprofit, assisting tens of thousands of LGBTQ+ people each month with vital and life-saving services, including youth and senior housing, legal assistance, and affirming, life-saving healthcare.”

Bridgers and Bird recently teamed up for the new song, “I felt a Funeral, in my Brain.” The duet was inspired by an Emily Dickinson poem.

Bridgers is still riding high on the success of her 2020-released sophomore album, Punisher, which landed Bridges on the cover of our print magazine and topped our Top 100 Albums of 2020 list.

<a href="https://phoebebridgers.bandcamp.com/track/so-much-wine">So Much Wine by Phoebe Bridgers</a>

Phoebe Bridgers Tour Dates:

November 20, 2022 - Mexico City, Mexico - Corona Capital

January 30, 2023 - Auckland, New Zealand - Laneway Festival

February 4, 2023 - Brisbane, Australia - Laneway Festival

February 5, 2023 - Sydney, Australia - Laneway Festival

February 6, 2023 - Sydney, Australia - Hordern Pavilion

February 8, 2023 - Melbourne, Australia - Margaret Court Arena

February 10, 2023 - Adelaide, Australia - Laneway Festival

February 11, 2023 - Melbourne, Australia - Laneway Festival

February 12, 2023 - Perth, Australia - Laneway Festival

May 5, 2023 - Nashville, TN - Nissan Stadium*

May 6, 2023 - Nashville, TN - Nissan Stadium*

May 7, 2023 - Nashville, TN - Nissan Stadium*

May 12, 2023 - Philadelphia, PA - Lincoln Financial Field*

May 13, 2023 - Philadelphia, PA - Lincoln Financial Field*

May 14, 2023 - Philadelphia, PA - Lincoln Financial Field*

May 19, 2023 - Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium*

May 20, 2023 - Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium*

May 21, 2023 - Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium*

May 26, 2023 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium*

May 27, 2023 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium*

May 28, 2023 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium*



*supporting Taylor Swift

