Phoenix Announce New Album, Share Video For New Single “Tonight” (Feat. Ezra Koenig) Alpha Zulu Due Out November 4 via Loyaute/Glassnote

Photography by Shervin Lainez



Phoenix have announced the release of their first new album in five years, Alpha Zulu, which will be out on November 4 via Loyaute/Glassnote. They have also shared a video for a new single from the album, “Tonight,” featuring Ezra Koenig of Vampire Weekend. The video, directed by Oscar Boyson, was shot in Tokyo and Paris. View it below, along with the album’s tracklist and cover art.

Alpha Zulu was recorded at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs in Paris. In a press release, The band’s Laurent “Branco” Brancowitz states: “We felt it would be a fantastic adventure to create something out of nothing in a museum. And so with the pandemic, we could live exactly this scene, to be alone in an empty museum.”

Guitarist Christian Mazzalai adds: “I was a bit afraid, when there was too much beauty around us, that to create something could be a bit hard. But it was the opposite: we couldn’t stop producing music. In these first 10 days, we wrote almost all of the album.”

Bassist Deck D’Arcy concludes: “The backstage of the museum is like a mashup. It’s very pop in a way—like how we make music.”

In June, Phoenix shared the album’s title track, “Alpha Zulu.” Their last album, Ti Amo, came out back in 2017 via Glassnote.

Read our 2017 interview with Phoenix about Ti Amo.

Alpha Zulu Tracklist:

1. Alpha Zulu

2. Tonight feat. Ezra Koenig

3. The Only One

4. After Midnight

5. Winter Solstice

6. Season 2

7. Artefact

8. All Eyes On Me

9. My Elixir

10. Identical

