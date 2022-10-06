News

Phoenix Perform “Alpha Zulu” on “Jimmy Kimmel” Alpha Zulu Due Out November 4 via Loyaute/Glassnote





Last night, Phoenix made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, where they performed the song “Alpha Zulu,” from their forthcoming album of the same name. View below.

Alpha Zulu will be out on November 4 via Loyaute/Glassnote. Upon its announcement, the band shared “Tonight,” which features Ezra Koenig of Vampire Weekend and was one of our Songs of the Week.

