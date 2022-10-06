Phoenix Perform “Alpha Zulu” on “Jimmy Kimmel”
Alpha Zulu Due Out November 4 via Loyaute/Glassnote
Last night, Phoenix made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, where they performed the song “Alpha Zulu,” from their forthcoming album of the same name. View below.
Alpha Zulu will be out on November 4 via Loyaute/Glassnote. Upon its announcement, the band shared “Tonight,” which features Ezra Koenig of Vampire Weekend and was one of our Songs of the Week.
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #69
Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue
Most Recent
- Phoenix Perform “Alpha Zulu” on “Jimmy Kimmel” (News) — Phoenix
- Tindersticks Announce Soundtrack For Forthcoming Claire Denis Film “Stars at Noon” (News) — Tindersticks
- Wet Leg Share “Loving You (Demo)” From New Abortion Access Benefit Compilation (News) — Wet Leg
- Jamila Woods Shares New Single “Boundaries” (News) — Jamila Woods
- First Aid Kit Share Video For “Turning Onto You” (News) — First Aid Kit
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.