Thursday, September 15th, 2022  
Phoenix Perform “Tonight” on “Stephen Colbert” with Ezra Koenig

Alpha Zulu Due Out November 4 via Loyaute/Glassnote

Sep 15, 2022 By Joey Arnone
Last night, Phoenix made an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, where they performed their newest single, “Tonight,” with Ezra Koenig of Vampire Weekend. View below.

Phoenix announced their upcoming album, Alpha Zulu, last week. It will be out on November 4 via Loyaute/Glassnote. Upon its announcement, the band shared “Tonight,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.

