News

All





Phoenix Perform “Tonight” on “Stephen Colbert” with Ezra Koenig Alpha Zulu Due Out November 4 via Loyaute/Glassnote





Last night, Phoenix made an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, where they performed their newest single, “Tonight,” with Ezra Koenig of Vampire Weekend. View below.

Phoenix announced their upcoming album, Alpha Zulu, last week. It will be out on November 4 via Loyaute/Glassnote. Upon its announcement, the band shared “Tonight,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.