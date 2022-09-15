Phoenix Perform “Tonight” on “Stephen Colbert” with Ezra Koenig
Alpha Zulu Due Out November 4 via Loyaute/Glassnote
Last night, Phoenix made an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, where they performed their newest single, “Tonight,” with Ezra Koenig of Vampire Weekend. View below.
Phoenix announced their upcoming album, Alpha Zulu, last week. It will be out on November 4 via Loyaute/Glassnote. Upon its announcement, the band shared “Tonight,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #69
Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue
Most Recent
- Bass Drum of Death Announce New Album, Share Video For New Single “Say Your Prayers” (News) — Bass Drum of Death, Royal Blood
- Skullcrusher Shares Video For New Single “It’s Like a Secret” (News) — Skullcrusher
- Phoenix Perform “Tonight” on “Stephen Colbert” with Ezra Koenig (News) — Phoenix, Ezra Koenig, Vampire Weekend
- Father John Misty Releases New Live EP (News) — Father John Misty
- True Things (Review) —
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.