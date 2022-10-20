 Phoenix Share Video For New Single “Winter Solstice” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, October 20th, 2022  
Phoenix Share Video For New Single “Winter Solstice”

Alpha Zulu Due Out November 4 via Loyaute/Glassnote

Oct 20, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Shervin Lainez
Phoenix have shared a video for their new single, “Winter Solstice.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, Alpha Zulu, which will be out on November 4 via Loyaute/Glassnote. View the video, directed by Warren Fu and Saoli Nash, below.

Upon the album’s announcement, the band shared “Tonight,” which features Ezra Koenig of Vampire Weekend and was one of our Songs of the Week. They previously shared the album’s title track, “Alpha Zulu.”

