Phoenix Share Video For New Single “Winter Solstice”
Alpha Zulu Due Out November 4 via Loyaute/Glassnote
Oct 20, 2022
Photography by Shervin Lainez
Phoenix have shared a video for their new single, “Winter Solstice.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, Alpha Zulu, which will be out on November 4 via Loyaute/Glassnote. View the video, directed by Warren Fu and Saoli Nash, below.
Upon the album’s announcement, the band shared “Tonight,” which features Ezra Koenig of Vampire Weekend and was one of our Songs of the Week. They previously shared the album’s title track, “Alpha Zulu.”
