Phosphorescent Announces New Album, Shares Video for Title Track “Revelator”
Revelator Due Out April 5 via Verve
Jan 26, 2024
Photography by Curtis Wayne Millard
Phosphorescent (aka Matthew Houck) has announced a new album, Revelator, and shared its first single, its title track, via a music video. Revelator is due out April 5 via Verve, his first for the label. Watch the “Revelator” video below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork.
Houck had this to say about the new song in a press release:
“This is the song that made me realize I was writing an album.
There’s always one that does that
Until then I’m sort of floundering around with a bunch of song bits in various stages
With no clear picture of what it is I’m doing
Once the song ‘Revelator’ came to be
I could see what the album could be
I truly struggled with naming the album Revelator
As I feel like it probably has certain biblical and genre connotations
That don’t apply to this album or to Phosphorescent at all
But in the end I know what I mean by it
And the album really couldn’t be called anything else
And so that’s why this is the title track
I think it might be the best song I’ve ever written”
Houck produced the album and recorded it in his Nashville studio. Collaborators on the album include Jack Lawrence of The Raconteurs and Jim White of Dirty Three. Houck’s partner—singer/songwriter/pianist Jo Schornikow—wrote “The World Is Ending” for the album, which makes it the first Phosphorescent song not written by Houck.
Phosphorescent’s last album of original songs, C’est La Vie, came out in 2018 via Dead Oceans.
Read our exclusive 2018 joint interview between Phosphorescent and Ethan Hawke.
Revelator Tracklist:
1. Revelator
2. The World Is Ending
3. Fences
4. Impossible House
5. Wide As Heaven
6. A Moon Behind the Clouds
7. All The Same
8. A Poem On the Men’s Room Wall
9. To Get It Right
Subscribe to Under the Radar’s print magazine.
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Most Recent
- Phosphorescent Announces New Album, Shares Video for Title Track “Revelator” (News) — Phosphorescent
- The Zutons Share Video for First New Single in 16 Years – “Creeping on the Dancefloor” (News) — The Zutons
- Premiere: Eileen Allway Shares New Single “Tin” (News) — Eileen Allway
- Liam Gallagher and John Squire Announce Debut Album and Tour, Share New Song “Mars to Liverpool” (News) — Liam Gallagher, Liam Gallagher & John Squire, John Squire, Oasis, The Stone Roses
- The KVB Release New Single “Labyrinths” (News) — The KVB
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.