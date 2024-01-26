News

Phosphorescent Announces New Album, Shares Video for Title Track “Revelator” Revelator Due Out April 5 via Verve

Photography by Curtis Wayne Millard



Phosphorescent (aka Matthew Houck) has announced a new album, Revelator, and shared its first single, its title track, via a music video. Revelator is due out April 5 via Verve, his first for the label. Watch the “Revelator” video below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork.

Houck had this to say about the new song in a press release:

“This is the song that made me realize I was writing an album.

There’s always one that does that

Until then I’m sort of floundering around with a bunch of song bits in various stages

With no clear picture of what it is I’m doing



Once the song ‘Revelator’ came to be

I could see what the album could be



I truly struggled with naming the album Revelator

As I feel like it probably has certain biblical and genre connotations

That don’t apply to this album or to Phosphorescent at all



But in the end I know what I mean by it

And the album really couldn’t be called anything else

And so that’s why this is the title track



I think it might be the best song I’ve ever written”

Houck produced the album and recorded it in his Nashville studio. Collaborators on the album include Jack Lawrence of The Raconteurs and Jim White of Dirty Three. Houck’s partner—singer/songwriter/pianist Jo Schornikow—wrote “The World Is Ending” for the album, which makes it the first Phosphorescent song not written by Houck.

Phosphorescent’s last album of original songs, C’est La Vie, came out in 2018 via Dead Oceans.

Read our exclusive 2018 joint interview between Phosphorescent and Ethan Hawke.

Revelator Tracklist:

1. Revelator

2. The World Is Ending

3. Fences

4. Impossible House

5. Wide As Heaven

6. A Moon Behind the Clouds

7. All The Same

8. A Poem On the Men’s Room Wall

9. To Get It Right

