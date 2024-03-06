Phosphorescent Shares Video for New Song “Impossible House”
Revelator Due Out April 5 via Verve
Mar 06, 2024
Photography by Curtis Wayne Millard
Phosphorescent (aka Matthew Houck) is releasing a new album, Revelator, on April 5 via Verve, his first for the label. Now he has shared its second single, “Impossible House,” via a music video. He has also announced some new EU and UK tour dates. Check out the song below, followed by the tour dates.
A press release describes “Impossible House” in this manner: “The track uses domestic imagery not as idylls, but as mechanisms of distance, grappling with the challenges of maintaining long-term partnerships.”
Previously Houck shared the album’s first single, its title track, via a music video. “Revelator” was one of our Songs of the Week.
Phosphorescent’s last album of original songs, C’est La Vie, came out in 2018 via Dead Oceans.
Read our exclusive 2018 joint interview between Phosphorescent and Ethan Hawke.
Phosphorescent Tour Dates:
18 Aug - Stockholm, SE @ Nalen
19 Aug - Olso, NO @ Cosmopolite Scene
20 Aug - Gothenburg, SE @ Pustervik
21 Aug - Tønder, DK @ Tønder Festival
22 Aug - Tønder, DK @ Tønder Festival
24 Aug - Berlin, DE @ Frannz Club
25 Aug - Utrecht, NL @ Tivolivredenburg Pandora Hall
26 Aug - Antwerp, BE @ OLT Rivierenhof
27 Aug - London @ Koko
28 Aug - Leeds @ Brudenell Social Club
29 Aug - Dublin @ Whelan’s
31 Aug - Larmer Tree Gardens @ End of the Road Festival
Subscribe to Under the Radar’s print magazine.
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Most Recent
- Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds Announce New Album, Share Title Track “Wild Dog” (News) — Nick Cave, Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds
- Iron & Wine Shares New Duet with Fiona Apple – “All in Good Time” (News) — Iron & Wine, Fiona Apple
- Camera Obscura Share New Song “We’re Going to Make It in a Man’s World” (News) — Camera Obscura
- Phosphorescent Shares Video for New Song “Impossible House” (News) — Phosphorescent
- Kamasi Washington Announces New Album and Tour, Shares Video for New Song “Prologue” (News) — Kamasi Washington
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.