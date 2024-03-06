News

Phosphorescent Shares Video for New Song “Impossible House” Revelator Due Out April 5 via Verve

Photography by Curtis Wayne Millard



Phosphorescent (aka Matthew Houck) is releasing a new album, Revelator, on April 5 via Verve, his first for the label. Now he has shared its second single, “Impossible House,” via a music video. He has also announced some new EU and UK tour dates. Check out the song below, followed by the tour dates.

A press release describes “Impossible House” in this manner: “The track uses domestic imagery not as idylls, but as mechanisms of distance, grappling with the challenges of maintaining long-term partnerships.”

Previously Houck shared the album’s first single, its title track, via a music video. “Revelator” was one of our Songs of the Week.

Phosphorescent’s last album of original songs, C’est La Vie, came out in 2018 via Dead Oceans.

Read our exclusive 2018 joint interview between Phosphorescent and Ethan Hawke.

Phosphorescent Tour Dates:

18 Aug - Stockholm, SE @ Nalen

19 Aug - Olso, NO @ Cosmopolite Scene

20 Aug - Gothenburg, SE @ Pustervik

21 Aug - Tønder, DK @ Tønder Festival

22 Aug - Tønder, DK @ Tønder Festival

24 Aug - Berlin, DE @ Frannz Club

25 Aug - Utrecht, NL @ Tivolivredenburg Pandora Hall

26 Aug - Antwerp, BE @ OLT Rivierenhof

27 Aug - London @ Koko

28 Aug - Leeds @ Brudenell Social Club

29 Aug - Dublin @ Whelan’s

31 Aug - Larmer Tree Gardens @ End of the Road Festival

