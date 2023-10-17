News

Picture Parlour Release New single “Judgement Day” And Unveil Sumptuous Cinematic Video

Photography by Em Cole



UK band Picture Parlour, currently touring with The Last Dinner Party, follow up their debut single “Norwegian Wood” with their brand new single, “Judgement Day”. It arrives with a sumptuous video that sees Katherine Parlour dressing up in a suit of armour whilst channelling her inner lounge lizard. She explains the meaning behind the song thus: “It’s a love letter. It’s about being swept off your feet by someone you never expected to meet and surrendering to that all-consuming feeling. It’s a dramatic statement that on judgement day, at the end of time, you want to stand hand in hand with your lover.”

You can read our interview with Picture Parlour here



Live Dates



OCTOBER

18 London, Earth*

19 Cambridge, The Portland Arms*

21 Cardiff, SWN Festival

22 Bristol, The Fleece*

27 Amsterdam, London Calling

NOVEMBER

02 Brighton, Mutations Festival

09 Paris, Pitchfork Music Festival

15 London, The Victoria

*supporting The Last Dinner Party

