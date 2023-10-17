Picture Parlour Release New single “Judgement Day”
And Unveil Sumptuous Cinematic Video
Oct 17, 2023
Photography by Em Cole
UK band Picture Parlour, currently touring with The Last Dinner Party, follow up their debut single “Norwegian Wood” with their brand new single, “Judgement Day”. It arrives with a sumptuous video that sees Katherine Parlour dressing up in a suit of armour whilst channelling her inner lounge lizard. She explains the meaning behind the song thus: “It’s a love letter. It’s about being swept off your feet by someone you never expected to meet and surrendering to that all-consuming feeling. It’s a dramatic statement that on judgement day, at the end of time, you want to stand hand in hand with your lover.”
You can read our interview with Picture Parlour here
Live Dates
OCTOBER
18 London, Earth*
19 Cambridge, The Portland Arms*
21 Cardiff, SWN Festival
22 Bristol, The Fleece*
27 Amsterdam, London Calling
NOVEMBER
02 Brighton, Mutations Festival
09 Paris, Pitchfork Music Festival
15 London, The Victoria
*supporting The Last Dinner Party
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Most Recent
- Picture Parlour Release New single “Judgement Day” (News) — Picture Parlour
- IAN SWEET Shares New Song “Smoking Again” (News) — IAN SWEET
- I’m Green (Review) — Mali Velasquez
- Hockley Hustle 2023: A Preview (Review) — Bloodworm, Chloe Rodgers, Campfire Social, Marvin’s Revenge
- Coach Party, Girl Scout @ Hangar 34, Liverpool, UK, October 7, 2023 (Review) — Coach Party, Girl Scout
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.