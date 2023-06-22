News

Picture Parlour Share Video for Debut Single “Norwegian Wood” Playing British Festivals This Summer

Photography by Jennifer McCord



New British indie rockers Picture Parlour have shared their debut single, “Norwegian Wood,” via a music video. Renç Uzan directed the black & white video. Watch it below, followed by the band’s upcoming UK festival dates this summer.

Picture Parlour is Katherine Parlour (vocals), Ella Risi (guitar), Sian Lynch (bass), and Michael Nash (drums). Parlour and Risi started off writing music together over the pandemic, drawing inspiration from artists like Patti Smith and Nick Cave but soon expanded into an electric four-piece.

“Norwegian Wood” was written by Parlour in solitude, a homage to a self-reflective declaration of her inner workings, inspired by Haruki Murakami’s novel Norwegian Wood and the iconic Beatles track. The song was recorded by Speth Marziano and mixed by Alan Moulder. The song’s cartwheeling riffs and roaring vocals define it as a classic glam rock song.

Although this is only the band’s first single, Picture Parlour is already currently appearing on the digital cover of the iconic British music publication NME.

Picture Parlour Tour Dates:

6 July | London - British Summer Time Festival w/ Bruce Springsteen

21 July | Macclesfield - Bluedot Festival

22 July | London - Visions Festival

3 Sep | Larmer - End Of The Road Festival

Oct 14 | Leeds - Live At Leeds Festival

