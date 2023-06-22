 Picture Parlour Share Video for Debut Single “Norwegian Wood” | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, June 22nd, 2023  
Picture Parlour Share Video for Debut Single “Norwegian Wood”

Playing British Festivals This Summer

Jun 22, 2023 By Kat Ramkumar Photography by Jennifer McCord
New British indie rockers Picture Parlour have shared their debut single, “Norwegian Wood,” via a music video. Renç Uzan directed the black & white video. Watch it below, followed by the band’s upcoming UK festival dates this summer.

Picture Parlour is Katherine Parlour (vocals), Ella Risi (guitar), Sian Lynch (bass), and Michael Nash (drums). Parlour and Risi started off writing music together over the pandemic, drawing inspiration from artists like Patti Smith and Nick Cave but soon expanded into an electric four-piece.

“Norwegian Wood” was written by Parlour in solitude, a homage to a self-reflective declaration of her inner workings, inspired by Haruki Murakami’s novel Norwegian Wood and the iconic Beatles track. The song was recorded by Speth Marziano and mixed by Alan Moulder. The song’s cartwheeling riffs and roaring vocals define it as a classic glam rock song.

Although this is only the band’s first single, Picture Parlour is already currently appearing on the digital cover of the iconic British music publication NME.

Picture Parlour Tour Dates:

6 July | London - British Summer Time Festival w/ Bruce Springsteen
21 July | Macclesfield - Bluedot Festival
22 July | London - Visions Festival
3 Sep | Larmer - End Of The Road Festival
Oct 14 | Leeds - Live At Leeds Festival

