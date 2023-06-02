News

Pip Blom Announce New Album, Share Video for New Song “Is This Love?” (Feat. Alex Kapranos) Bobbie Due Out October 20 via Heavenly

Amsterdam trio, Pip Blom have announced the release of their third studio album, Bobbie, alongside a new single via music video titled “Is This Love” (which features Franz Ferdinand’s Alex Kapranos on both the song and in the video). Bobbie will be out October 20 via Heavenly. MrMr directed the “This is Love” video. Watch the video below, followed by Bobbie’s tracklist, and cover art below.

Pip Blom are a band, but it’s also the name of the band’s frontwoman and main songwriter.

“Is This Love” strays from Pip Blom’s native rock music, with more funkier influences from Alex Karpranos. “The nice thing about working with Alex, besides the fact that the atmosphere was really good, was that we both had quite different perspectives. Whereas I am a bit more rock by nature, Alex is a lot funkier. And that turned out to be the perfect addition for this song, both in the verses and completely in the chorus,” Blom says in a press release. “Never before has such a funky Pip Blom song appeared, and we all absolutely love it.”

Pip Blom’s experimentation with style is also evidenced in various other Jump For Joy songs, as they immerse themselves in a more thumping and carefree synth. While this has been a goal for Pip Blom for years, it was finally brought to fruition under collaboration with producer Dave McCracken. Alongside making strides in musicality, Blom has pushed herself with the album’s lyricism. “I always find lyrics difficult because I’m not a native speaker,” she says. “I find it hard to spend time on them because it feels a bit forced.”

Pip Blom’s last album was 2021’s Welcome Break. Last year Franz Ferdinand released a greatest hits album, Hits to the Head.

Bobbie Tracklist:

1. Not Tonight

2. Tiger

3. Red

4. Kiss Me By Candlelight

5. I Can Be Your Man

6. Where’d You Get My Number

7. Brand New Car

8. Is This Love?

9. Fantasies

10. Again

11. Get Back

12. 7 Weeks