Pip Blom Share New Song “Get Back” Bobbie Due Out October 20 via Heavenly

Photography by Sanja Marusic



Amsterdam’s Pip Blom are releasing a new album, Bobbie, on October 20 via Heavenly. Now they have shared another song from it, “Get Back.” Listen below.

Pip Blom are a band, but it’s also the name of the band’s frontwoman and main songwriter.

Blom had this to say about “Get Back” in a press release: “One of the things I am most happy with on this album is the vocal sound. My voice sounds warm and intimate, but also punchy and fierce at other times. During the recording of the vocals in the chorus, we laughed a lot because it turned out to be quite difficult to say ‘Get Back’ so many times in a row. I love how ‘Get Back’ is both a rock song but still sounds very produced. A recurring phenomenon on Bobbie is the vocals with a lot of autotune, which can also be heard in the bridge of this song. ‘Get Back’ may be one of the loudest songs on the album, yet Claudius managed to give it an even bigger lift in volume and intensity in the last chorus. Hats off!”

Pip Blom previously released the Bobbie song “Is This Love?,” which featured Alex Kapranos of Franz Ferdinand was listed as one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared the album’s “Kiss Me By the Candlelight,” as well as “Tiger.”

