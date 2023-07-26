News

Pip Blom Share Video For New Song “Kiss Me By The Candlelight” (Feat. Personal Trainer) Bobbie Due Out October 20 via Heavenly

Photography by Sanja Marusic



Amsterdam trio Pip Blom have shared a video for their new song “Kiss Me By The Candlelight” featuring Willem Smit from fellow Dutch indie band Personal Trainer. This is the latest track to be released from their upcoming album, Bobbie, which is due out October 20 via Heavenly. Check out “Kiss Me By The Candlelight” below.

Pip Blom are a band, but it’s also the name of the band’s frontwoman and main songwriter.

Of the song, Pip says in a press release: “Long before Willem (from Personal Trainer) and I started seeing each other we had written a song together. We were 16 and barely knew one another. It was uncomfortable and we were both really shy. but I’ve always really really liked the track. Over the years we’ve been writing stuff on and off. It wasn’t always easy because both have very different ways of working and aren’t really used to writing with someone else, but we’ve managed to write some of my favorite songs together. It’s funny how there are always parts in the tracks that we’ve made together that are written for the other person. Melodies, sounds or rhythms, you know what the other person likes, and want them to like what you write. So when Dave asked me if I’d ever thought about writing a track with Willem I didn’t have to think long. ‘Kiss Me By the Candlelight’ was a song we had written not that long ago. It was a perfect fit for the album. It’s danceable, a bit quirky, and a perfect blend of the two of us.”

“Kiss Me By The Candlelight,” vibrant with its minimal, funky disco pop keeps time with a syncopated bass line and hedonistic lyrics.

Pip Blom previously released the song “Is This Love?” featuring Alex Kapranos which was listed as one of our Songs of the Week.



