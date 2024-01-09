News

All





Pissed Jeans Announce New Album, Share Video for New Song “Moving On” Half Divorced Due Out March 1 via Sub Pop

Photography by Ebru Yildiz



Philadelphia punks Pissed Jeans have announced a new album, Half Divorced, and shared its lead single, “Moving On,” via a music video. Half Divorced is due out March 1 via Sub Pop. Check out the new song below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork, as well as the band’s upcoming tour dates.

Pissed Jeans are Matt Korvette (vocals), Brad Fry (guitar), Randy Huth (bass), and Sean McGuinness (drums). The new album was recorded by Don Godwin at Tonal Park in Takoma Park, Maryland. Half Divorced is the band’s first new album in seven years, the follow-up to 2017’s Why Love Now.

“We’re not the kind of band that bangs out a new record every two years,” Korvette says in a press release. “Pissed Jeans is truly like an art project for us, which is what makes it so fun.”

Half Divorced Tracklist:

1. Killing All the Wrong People

2. Anti-Sapio

3. Helicopter Parent

4. Cling to a Poisoned Dream

5. Sixty-Two Thousand Dollars in Debt

6. Everywhere Is Bad

7. Junktime

8. Alive With Hate

9. Seatbelt Alarm Silencer

10. (Stolen) Catalytic Converter

11. Monsters

12. Moving On

Pissed Jeans Dates:



Thu. Feb. 29 - Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios

Fri. Mar. 01 - Seattle, WA - Madame Lou’s

Sat. Mar. 02 - Los Angeles, CA - The Echo

Fri. Mar. 15 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts

Sat. Mar. 16 - Brooklyn, NY - St. Vitus

Fri. Mar. 29 - Schijndel, NL - Paaspop Festival

Sat. Mar. 30 - London, UK - EartH (aka Hackney Arts Centre)

Sun. Mar. 31 - Manchester, UK - Manchester Punk Fest

Tue. Apr. 02 - Glasgow, UK - Stereo

Wed. Apr. 03 - Dublin, IE - Whelan’s

Thu. Apr. 04 - Leeds, UK - Brudenell Social Club

Subscribe to Under the Radar’s print magazine.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.