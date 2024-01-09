Pissed Jeans Announce New Album, Share Video for New Song “Moving On”
Half Divorced Due Out March 1 via Sub Pop
Jan 09, 2024
Photography by Ebru Yildiz
Philadelphia punks Pissed Jeans have announced a new album, Half Divorced, and shared its lead single, “Moving On,” via a music video. Half Divorced is due out March 1 via Sub Pop. Check out the new song below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork, as well as the band’s upcoming tour dates.
Pissed Jeans are Matt Korvette (vocals), Brad Fry (guitar), Randy Huth (bass), and Sean McGuinness (drums). The new album was recorded by Don Godwin at Tonal Park in Takoma Park, Maryland. Half Divorced is the band’s first new album in seven years, the follow-up to 2017’s Why Love Now.
“We’re not the kind of band that bangs out a new record every two years,” Korvette says in a press release. “Pissed Jeans is truly like an art project for us, which is what makes it so fun.”
Half Divorced Tracklist:
1. Killing All the Wrong People
2. Anti-Sapio
3. Helicopter Parent
4. Cling to a Poisoned Dream
5. Sixty-Two Thousand Dollars in Debt
6. Everywhere Is Bad
7. Junktime
8. Alive With Hate
9. Seatbelt Alarm Silencer
10. (Stolen) Catalytic Converter
11. Monsters
12. Moving On
Pissed Jeans Dates:
Thu. Feb. 29 - Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios
Fri. Mar. 01 - Seattle, WA - Madame Lou’s
Sat. Mar. 02 - Los Angeles, CA - The Echo
Fri. Mar. 15 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts
Sat. Mar. 16 - Brooklyn, NY - St. Vitus
Fri. Mar. 29 - Schijndel, NL - Paaspop Festival
Sat. Mar. 30 - London, UK - EartH (aka Hackney Arts Centre)
Sun. Mar. 31 - Manchester, UK - Manchester Punk Fest
Tue. Apr. 02 - Glasgow, UK - Stereo
Wed. Apr. 03 - Dublin, IE - Whelan’s
Thu. Apr. 04 - Leeds, UK - Brudenell Social Club
Subscribe to Under the Radar’s print magazine.
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Most Recent
- Waxahatchee Announces New Album, Shares Video For New Song “Right Back to It” (Feat. MJ Lenderman) (News) — Waxahatchee, MJ Lenderman
- Sheer Mag Share Video for New Song “Moonstruck” (News) — Sheer Mag
- Omni Share Video for New Song “Plastic Pyramid” (Feat. Izzy Glaudini of Automatic) (News) — Omni, Automatic
- Pissed Jeans Announce New Album, Share Video for New Song “Moving On” (News) — Pissed Jeans
- STRFKR Announce New Album, Share Video for New Song “Together Forever” (News) — STRFKR
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.