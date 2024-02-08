News

Pissed Jeans Share New Song “Sixty-Two Thousand Dollars in Debt” Half Divorced Due Out March 1 via Sub Pop

Photography by Ebru Yildiz



Philadelphia punks Pissed Jeans are releasing a new album, Half Divorced, on March 1 via Sub Pop. Now they have shared the album’s second single, “Sixty-Two Thousand Dollars in Debt.” A press release from Sub Pop describes it as “a crushing new track about the heady excitement of shrinking debt-to-credit ratios.” Listen below.

Pissed Jeans are Matt Korvette (vocals), Brad Fry (guitar), Randy Huth (bass), and Sean McGuinness (drums). The new album was recorded by Don Godwin at Tonal Park in Takoma Park, Maryland. Half Divorced is the band’s first new album in seven years, the follow-up to 2017’s Why Love Now.

“We’re not the kind of band that bangs out a new record every two years,” Korvette says in a press release. “Pissed Jeans is truly like an art project for us, which is what makes it so fun.”

Previously the band shared the album’s first single, “Moving On,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.

Pissed Jeans Dates:

Thu. Feb. 29 - Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios

Fri. Mar. 01 - Seattle, WA - Madame Lou’s

Sat. Mar. 02 - Los Angeles, CA - The Echo

Fri. Mar. 15 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts

Sat. Mar. 16 - Brooklyn, NY - St. Vitus

Fri. Mar. 29 - Schijndel, NL - Paaspop Festival

Sat. Mar. 30 - London, UK - EartH (aka Hackney Arts Centre)

Sun. Mar. 31 - Manchester, UK - Manchester Punk Fest

Tue. Apr. 02 - Glasgow, UK - Stereo

Wed. Apr. 03 - Dublin, IE - Whelan’s

Thu. Apr. 04 - Leeds, UK - Brudenell Social Club

