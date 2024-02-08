 Pissed Jeans Share New Song “Sixty-Two Thousand Dollars in Debt” | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, February 8th, 2024  
Pissed Jeans Share New Song “Sixty-Two Thousand Dollars in Debt”

Half Divorced Due Out March 1 via Sub Pop

Feb 08, 2024 By Mark Redfern Photography by Ebru Yildiz
Philadelphia punks Pissed Jeans are releasing a new album, Half Divorced, on March 1 via Sub Pop. Now they have shared the album’s second single, “Sixty-Two Thousand Dollars in Debt.” A press release from Sub Pop describes it as “a crushing new track about the heady excitement of shrinking debt-to-credit ratios.” Listen below.

Pissed Jeans are Matt Korvette (vocals), Brad Fry (guitar), Randy Huth (bass), and Sean McGuinness (drums). The new album was recorded by Don Godwin at Tonal Park in Takoma Park, Maryland. Half Divorced is the band’s first new album in seven years, the follow-up to 2017’s Why Love Now.

“We’re not the kind of band that bangs out a new record every two years,” Korvette says in a press release. “Pissed Jeans is truly like an art project for us, which is what makes it so fun.”

Previously the band shared the album’s first single, “Moving On,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.

Pissed Jeans Dates:

Thu. Feb. 29 - Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios
Fri. Mar. 01 - Seattle, WA - Madame Lou’s
Sat. Mar. 02 - Los Angeles, CA - The Echo
Fri. Mar. 15 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts
Sat. Mar. 16 - Brooklyn, NY - St. Vitus
Fri. Mar. 29 - Schijndel, NL - Paaspop Festival
Sat. Mar. 30 - London, UK - EartH (aka Hackney Arts Centre)
Sun. Mar. 31 - Manchester, UK - Manchester Punk Fest
Tue. Apr. 02 - Glasgow, UK - Stereo
Wed. Apr. 03 - Dublin, IE - Whelan’s
Thu. Apr. 04 - Leeds, UK - Brudenell Social Club

