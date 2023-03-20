News

Pitchfork Music Festival Announces 2023 Lineup: The Smile, Big Thief, and Bon Iver to Headline Festival Will Take Place July 21–23 at Chicago’s Union Park; Lineup Also Features Weyes Blood, Black Belt Eagle Scout, Alvvays, and More





Pitchfork Music Festival has announced their 2023 lineup. The Smile, Big Thief, and Bon Iver will be headlining. Other acts include Weyes Blood, Black Belt Eagle Scout, Alvvays, Nation of Language, King Krule, Perfume Genius, Julia Jacklin, Jockstrap, Vagabon, Mdou Moctar, Illuminati Hotties, Panda Bear and Sonic Boom, Youth Lagoon, Florist, and Snail Mail, among others. The festival will take place from July 21–23 at Union Park in Chicago. Tickets are on sale now. View the full lineup below.

“We’re excited to be back at Union Park with a lineup of artists responsible for some of the very best music of the past year—Alvvays, Kelela, Yaya Bey, Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupil, Grace Ives, 700 Bliss, and more—alongside a few special moments with indie icons,” says Pitchfork editor in chief Puja Patel in a press release. “For one, this year will mark the very first time that Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood (as The Smile) and Bon Iver will perform at the Chicago festival. And Big Thief will complete their tour of the fest’s stages over the years with a headlining set, their first at a festival this size.”

Friday:

The Smile

Alvvays

Perfume Genius

Leikeli47

Nation of Language

Roc Marciano & The Alchemist

Youth Lagoon

Ric Wilson

Grace Ives

Jlin

Axel Boman (Live)

Mavi

Sen Morimoto

Contour



Saturday:

Big Thief

Weyes Blood

King Krule

Snail Mail

Panda Bear + Sonic Boom

Julia Jacklin

Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul

Vagabon

MJ Lenderman

Yaya Bey

Black Belt Eagle Scout

700 Bliss

Palm

Deeper



Sunday:

Bon Iver

Kelela

Koffee

Killer Mike

JPEGMafia

Hurray For the Riff Raff

Mdou Moctar

ILLUMINATI HOTTIES

Jockstrap

Soul Glo

Florist

Lucrecia Dalt

Rachika Nayar

Ariel Zetina

