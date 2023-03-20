Pitchfork Music Festival Announces 2023 Lineup: The Smile, Big Thief, and Bon Iver to Headline
Festival Will Take Place July 21–23 at Chicago’s Union Park; Lineup Also Features Weyes Blood, Black Belt Eagle Scout, Alvvays, and More
Pitchfork Music Festival has announced their 2023 lineup. The Smile, Big Thief, and Bon Iver will be headlining. Other acts include Weyes Blood, Black Belt Eagle Scout, Alvvays, Nation of Language, King Krule, Perfume Genius, Julia Jacklin, Jockstrap, Vagabon, Mdou Moctar, Illuminati Hotties, Panda Bear and Sonic Boom, Youth Lagoon, Florist, and Snail Mail, among others. The festival will take place from July 21–23 at Union Park in Chicago. Tickets are on sale now. View the full lineup below.
“We’re excited to be back at Union Park with a lineup of artists responsible for some of the very best music of the past year—Alvvays, Kelela, Yaya Bey, Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupil, Grace Ives, 700 Bliss, and more—alongside a few special moments with indie icons,” says Pitchfork editor in chief Puja Patel in a press release. “For one, this year will mark the very first time that Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood (as The Smile) and Bon Iver will perform at the Chicago festival. And Big Thief will complete their tour of the fest’s stages over the years with a headlining set, their first at a festival this size.”
Friday:
The Smile
Alvvays
Perfume Genius
Leikeli47
Nation of Language
Roc Marciano & The Alchemist
Youth Lagoon
Ric Wilson
Grace Ives
Jlin
Axel Boman (Live)
Mavi
Sen Morimoto
Contour
Saturday:
Big Thief
Weyes Blood
King Krule
Snail Mail
Panda Bear + Sonic Boom
Julia Jacklin
Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul
Vagabon
MJ Lenderman
Yaya Bey
Black Belt Eagle Scout
700 Bliss
Palm
Deeper
Sunday:
Bon Iver
Kelela
Koffee
Killer Mike
JPEGMafia
Hurray For the Riff Raff
Mdou Moctar
ILLUMINATI HOTTIES
Jockstrap
Soul Glo
Florist
Lucrecia Dalt
Rachika Nayar
Ariel Zetina
Pitchfork Music Festival Announces 2023 Lineup: The Smile, Big Thief, and Bon Iver to Headline
